Best Buy Launches Massive Four-Day Video Game Sale

Video games can get pretty expensive, but Best Buy is making things a bit easier on players thanks to a four-day sale from the retailer. Right now, Best Buy has a massive number of games on discount, spanning PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The sale mostly includes games that were released over the last few years, but there are a few 2021 releases that can be acquired for less than MSRP. There are far too many games included in the sale to list them all here, but a few highlights can be found below:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5/Xbox)- $39.99 (from $59.99)

Borderlands 3 (PS4/Xbox)- $9.99 (from $29.99)

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/Xbox)- $19.99 (from $29.99)

Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5/Xbox)- $59.99 (from $79.99)

John Wick Hex (Switch)- $21.99 (from $29.99)

Madden 21 (PS4/Xbox)- $19.99 (from $59.99)

Maneater- (PS4/Xbox)- $21.99 (from $29.99)

Marvel's Avengers (PS4/PS5/Xbox)- $24.99 (from $39.99)

Pokemon Sword and Shield- $49.99 (from $59.99)

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Ranger Edition (PS4/Switch)- $39.99 (from $59.99)

Ring Fit Adventure (Switch)- $69.99 (from $79.99)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4/Xbox)- $19.99 (from $39.99)

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch)- $49.99 (from $59.99)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch)- $54.99 (from $59.99)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Standard Edition (PS4/Xbox)- $32.99 (from $39.99)

The presence of Super Mario 3D All-Stars in the sale is of particular note, as the compilation is no longer available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, and physical copies are no longer being shipped to stores. Fans looking to check out the title can still snag it from Best Buy, with the added bonus of getting it at a nice discount!

All in all, Best Buy has some great prices on really big games. No matter what gaming genre you prefer, players are bound to find something to enjoy from the sale. Fans can see everything there is to offer by checking out Best Buy's website right here. The sale ends on Thursday.

Do you plan on snagging any of the games on sale? Which game do you plan on buying? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!