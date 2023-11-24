Bethesda Games Just $2.99 for Black Friday

A few Bethesda games are on sale, courtesy of the Xbox Store Black Friday Sale, for just $2.99. And in the case of some classic Bethesda games, which includes some of the greatest games ever made, especially for RPG fans, even less than $2.99. As for the $2.99 games, which are modern releases, they are now a few years older, but that's to be expected at a price point of $2.99. While they aren't the newest releases, they are great games. In fact, they are some of the best games Bethesda has released over the last several years.

While all of these deals -- which can be viewed below -- are part of the Xbox Black Friday Store Sale, they are actually available until November 30. After this date, each game will revert back to its normal price point. That said, each of these games fairly regularly go on sale.

Prey -- $2.99

"In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities."

Dishonored 2 -- $2.99

"Reprise your role as a supernatural assassin in Dishonored 2 – the next chapter in the award-winning Dishonored saga by Arkane Studios. Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. Will you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano? Will you make your way through the game unseen, make full use of its brutal combat system, or use a blend of both? How will you combine your character's unique set of powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate your enemies? The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes, as you play through each of the game's hand-crafted missions."

The Evil Within -- $2.99

"Developed by Shinji Mikami and the talented team at Tango Gameworks, The Evil Within embodies the meaning of pure survival horror. Highly-crafted environments, horrifying anxiety, and an intricate story are combined to create an immersive world that will bring you to the height of tension. With limited resources at your disposal, you'll fight for survival and experience profound fear in this perfect blend of horror and action."

Classic Bethesda Games: