Bethesda Shares Full QuakeCon at Home Details

QuakeCon 2020 is still happening in some form this year with QuakeCon at Home now scheduled to take place in August. Bethesda announced the first details of its new QuakeCon experience on Tuesday while announcing that QuakeCon at Home would begin on August 7th and would run until August 9th. Things like competitive tournaments, charity initiatives, and some surprises that have only been teased so far will round out the schedule of QuakeCon at Home programming with that full schedule to be revealed at a later date. This event will replace the typical QuakeCon celebration which was canceled back in March as a precaution.

A “Global Super Stream” will contain the bulk of QuakeCon at Home’s content that people will want to tune in for. This stream begins on August 7th with a welcome event and will feature those teased surprises and Bethesda’s community teams streaming from around the world.

“QuakeCon at Home will feature a weekend packed with streamed content from around the globe, kicking off on Friday, August 7, at 11:00am AM CST with Bethesda’s QuakeCon Digital Welcome,” Bethesda said. “The event schedule will feature round-the clock programming with special influencer streams, surprises, and our very own Bethesda Community teams from around the globe - all streaming from home in support of charitable causes. Stay tuned for more info, including the full stream schedule, in the coming weeks!”

We're bringing peace, love, and rockets to YOU with #QuakeCon at Home! Join us online August 7-9 for global livestreams, tournaments, a virtual BYOC, charity fundraisers, and EVEN MORE! Full details: https://t.co/ExJBi6wlcS pic.twitter.com/Bnyit3fJgM — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) July 14, 2020

On August 9th, we’ll see the Quake World Championship conclude the Quake Pro Season as players compete for the top spot in a competition with $150,000 in prize money on the line. QuakeCon-supported charities that the event will raise money for include Direct Relief, UNICEF, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, The Trevor Project, Dallas Pets Alive, and FOUR PAWS.

The latter two charities will receive contributions from two different shirts for sale, the “Dogvahkiin” and the “Catodemon.” More QuakeCon at Home merch will also be sold throughout the event to replace the gear QuakeCon attendees would typically be able to look forward to if they attended the event in person.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.