Bethesda’s Games Are Massively Discounted on Steam for the QuakeCon Sale

From now through August 21st, Steam users can take advantage of a massive sale across all of the games under Bethesda, meaning there are some steep discounts on DOOM, Quake, The Elder Scrolls, and Fallout games as part of the QuakeCon Sale. The sale coincides with QuakeCon, a massive Bring Your Own Computer gathering with constant gaming, tournaments, tabletop events, meetups, and giveaways that is hosted by Zenimax and therefore heavily features Bethesda in its programming.

DOOM

DOOM: $3.99 (-80% off)

DOOM 3: $3.99 (-60% off)

DOOM VFR: $3.74 (-75% off)

Quake

Quake: $3.99 (-60% off)

Quake 2: $3.99 (-60% off)

Quake Live: $2.99 (-70% off)

The Elder Scrolls

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion® Game of the Year Edition Deluxe: $4.99 (-75% off)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind® Game of the Year Edition: $5.99 (-60% off)



The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard: $2.39 (-60% off)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR: $14.99 (-75% off)



Fallout

Fallout 4: $7.99 (-60% off)

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition: $15.99 (-60% off)

Fallout 4 Season Pass: $13.99 (-60% off)



Fallout 4 – Automatron: $4.99 (-50% off)



Fallout 4 – Wasteland Workshop: $2.99 (-40% off)



Fallout 4 Far Harbor: $8.99 (-40% off)



Fallout 4 – Contraptions Workshop: $2.99 (-40% off)



Fallout 4 Vault-Tec Workshop: $2.99 (-40% off)



Fallout 4 Nuka-World: $4.99 (-50% off)



Fallout 3: $2.49 (-75% off)

Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition: $6.59 (-67% off)

Fallout 3 – Operation Anchorage: $1.99 (-60% off)



Fallout 3 – Broken Steel: $1.99 (-60% off)



Fallout 3 – The Pitt: $1.99 (-60% off)



Fallout 3 – Mothership Zeta: $1.99 (-60% off)



Fallout 3 – Point Lookout: $1.99 (-60% off)



Fallout: New Vegas: $4.99 (-50% off)



Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate: $7.99 (-60% off)

Fallout New Vegas: Courier’s Stash: $0.59 (-40% off)



Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts: $2.99 (-40% off)



Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money: $2.99 (-40% off)



Fallout New Vegas: Old World Blues: $2.99 (-40% off)



Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road: $2.99 (-40% off)



Fallout New Vegas: Gun Runners’ Arsenal: $1.19 (-40% off)



Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game: $2.49 (-75% off)



Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game: $2.49 (-75% off)



Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel: $2.49 (-75% off)



In addition to all of the games above discounted, a wide variety of game soundtracks for various Bethesda projects are also discounted during the QuakeCon sale.