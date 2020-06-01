BioShock Fans are Buying the Games a Second Time on Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch has played host to a plethora of ports over the last few years. Over and over again, the system's handheld mode has given gamers a lot of incentive to double dip on games they might already own. Such seems to be the case for BioShock: The Collection. The anthology title was released on May 29th, and it already seems to be attracting a lot of Switch owners. Some are just discovering the series for the very first time, but it seems like a lot of old-school BioShock fans can't resist the urge to play them portable. Either way, 2K's anthology seems to be a big hit with fans of Nintendo's handheld hybrid!
There seem to be a lot of old-school BioShock fans picking this collection up!
@bioshock @2K @NintendoAmerica I picked up the #Bioshock Collection yesterday on the #Switch , and I must say, the games are even better than I remember them. I’m loving playing the collection in handheld mode. pic.twitter.com/StmRW8oZq7— Mr. J. Brown (@ThejerBrown) May 31, 2020
The lure of portability is strong.
I don't need to buy the first Bioshock on Switch but man listen...c'mon now, it's the first Bioshock on Switch.— Neo Medaxm (@NeoGameSpark) June 1, 2020
Handheld gaming has come a long way.
I am really getting into BioShock Infinite Switch. Am just playing through on easy & it feels great having such a smooth running AAA game in handheld. (My Hori split pad pro is perfect for not getting cramped hands)— Dylan Burns (@d_p_burns) June 1, 2020
Sure does!
the bioshock remastered for Nintendo Switch looks really beautiful pic.twitter.com/CEIKyD04vT— nicholas (@nicholashow_) May 31, 2020
It's the perfect excuse to revisit these games again.
Replaying Bioshock Infinite for like the 8th time in 7years on the Nintendo Switch and it still slaps pic.twitter.com/hiTcFBc9uB— Jason (@JT_Ashcraft) May 31, 2020
There's no time like the present... if you can find a Switch.
Dude BioShock for Switch? Handheld BioShock? PORTABLE BioShock? I should have bought a Switch ages ago— Calf (@cookson_patrick) May 31, 2020
Some are finding the themes even more relevant today.
Speaking of Bioshock, it’s funny that the Switch version came out now, of all times. In times like these, the themes in the trilogy are more relevant now than ever.— Your Local Trans Maniac (MLP: FiM stan) (@PowerLoudGirl) May 31, 2020
Remember when Nintendo systems didn't have enough games?
Nintendo has no right offering the “Bioshock” trilogy for the Switch. I simply do not have the cash resources to buy these games for the 18th time.— Reynolds Hutchins (@ReynoldsInDC) May 31, 2020
