Positive ‘Anthem’ Feedback Prompts EA to Increase Sales Forecast

February can’t get here soon enough for fans anxiously awaiting BioWare’s newest IP Anthem. We’ve gotten some incredible in-depth looks in recent months about the online game and it appears that all of the videos, Q&As, and livestreams are doing the trick because EA just announced they are extending the sales forecast in response to all of the positive feedback.

In a recent earnings call held by EA, CEO Andrew Wilson opened up about Anthem and its overall reception within the gaming community. “Looking ahead, our focus continues to be on connecting more players to more great experiences. On February 22, BioWare will launch their stunning and ambitious shared-world game, Anthem. The team has done an outstanding job executing against their vision for a game with amazing levels of complexity, scale, and innovation.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The accolades continue to pile up ahead of its release and in response to incredible Alpha-testing, the mega-publisher is expecting a much bigger return than what was initially projected.

Wilson added, “Anthem has won more than 90 awards, including recognition as one of the most anticipated games of the year, and player feedback continues to be highly positive through our pre-launch testing. We can’t wait to see this game come alive for fans at launch and through the long-term live services to come.”

Anthem officially makes its debut on February 22, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

Interested in learning even more about the game? You can check out our Anthem community hub right here for all of our previous coverage regarding the latest venture for BioWare. You can even learn more about the four classes that you will be able to choose from with our previous coverage here!

For more about the game itself before its arrival next year:

“Join with up to three other players and assemble high-tech, hand-crafted, uniquely powerful exosuits. Explore vast ruins, battle deadly enemies, and claim otherworldly artifacts. With every mission, you and your Javelin exosuit grow in power. Fight the dangers of an ever-changing world. Rise united to defeat evil. Triumph as one.”