BioWare and Hideo Kojima Pay Tribute To Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar Wins For The Shape of Water

Last night was a big one for director Guillermo del Toro. His latest film, The Shape of Water, managed to win a number of significant awards during the show, including best production design, best music, best director and, most importantly, best picture.

As a result, congratulations have been coming in from a number of his fans and peers – and that includes some notable folks within the video game industry.

First up is Hideo Kojima, who previously attempted to work with del Toro in the now-cancelled Silent Hills, but has teamed up with him again to appear in the forthcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive Death Stranding. Kojima simply posted an image featuring del Toro from the game, surrounded by Oscar honors, along with the words “Congratulations!”

“Congrats, my friend!” he exclaimed, complete with a number of party hats and thumbs up images. You can see that tweet below.

In addition, BioWare decided to pay tribute as well, in its own special little way. Instead of addressing del Toro directly, it instead posted a picture of one of Mass Effect‘s most memorable characters, Thane Krios, and noted, “It’s a great time to love a fish. #ShapeofWater” You can see the tweet below, along with that lovely image of Thane.

These are small but significant tributes to del Toro and his dazzling film, which, yeah, I also enjoyed quite a bit. Easily my favorite from last year. But who doesn’t love a good old fashioned story between a deaf woman and a fish being played by Doug Jones?

Del Toro hasn’t revealed what he’s working on next, but, more than likely, we’ll be seeing more of Death Stranding in action in just a few months at E3, where it’s likely to be part of Sony’s PlayStation showcase. Who knows, we might even have a release date for the game at that point, so we can dig in and see just what kind of amazing weirdness Kojima has planned for us. Fingers crossed.

In the meantime, if you haven’t seen it already, go check out The Shape of Water. It’s a terrific flick with strong performances across the board, and shows Del Toro at his best. (And yes, that’s with the Hellboy and Pan’s Labyrinth films in consideration – though those movies are worth seeing as well.)