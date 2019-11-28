Black Friday 2019: The Best PlayStation 4 Deals Are Live Now

Today is Thanksgiving, and retailers are not playing around with Black Friday deals anymore. That having been said, if you were shopping for deals PlayStation 4 consoles, games, or accessories, now is the time. We’re breaking down some of your best options below, starting with consoles. There are tons of bundles on sale right now, but only a few of them are really worth considering.

The first option is the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1TB PlayStation Pro bundle that was available here at Walmart, here on Amazon, here at GameStop, and here at Best Buy for $299. Basically this deal upgrades the standalone PS4 Pro for $299 deal that Sony had planned for Black Friday by tossing in one of the year’s biggest games for free on top of the massive discount. This deal is selling out rapidly, so keep tabs on those links for restocks over the next couple of days. GameStop was also offering the Death Stranding Pro console with the discount, but it didn’t last long. Hopefully there will be a restock.

The second option is the 1TB PlayStation Slim bundle with The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition exclusives for $199.99. This deal was available at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop but stock was low or sold out at the time of writing. Again, keep tabs on those links for restocks. There’s a good chance more will be made available.

As for some of the other options, keep in mind that GameStop is also offering the $299.99 PS4 Pro deal on their Glacier White system. The standalone PS4 Pro deal is available here at Walmart and here at Best Buy. Some of the other big PlayStation 4 Black Friday deals include:

PS VR Multi-game Bundle for $199.99 (MSRP) / $319.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $299.99 (MSRP) and $449.99 CAD (MSRP). Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera and vouchers to download five PS VR titles: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds.This deal is available here at Walmart.

PS VR Blood & Truth + Everybody’s Golf Bundle for $249.99 (MSRP) / $249.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $349.99 (MSRP) / $379.99 CAD (MSRP). Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera, two PS Move controllers, and two popular PS VR titles: Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf VR. This deal is available here at Best Buy.

PS Gold Headset for $69.99 (MSRP) / $89.99 CAD (MSRP) in all available colors, regularly $99.99 (MSRP) / $119.99 CAD (MSRP): This deal is available here at Amazon (use the dropdown to select colors).

DualShock 4 wireless controller for $39.99 (MSRP) / $49.99 CAD (MSRP) in all colors, regularly $64.99 USD (MSRP) / $74.99 CAD (MSRP). This deal is available here at Walmart for $38.99. The Black DualShock and Fortnite NeoVersa bundle is also available for $39.

25% off a PlayStation Plus yearly subscription, available 11/22 – 12/2. Skip this deal because you can get a better one on eBay now. You might want to keep tabs on this Amazon link as well because they might offer a deal at $39.99 or below.

Select PlayStation exclusive games for $19.99 (MSRP) / $29.99 CAD (MSRP), including Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie, and MLB The Show 19. PlayStation Hits games for $9.99 (MSRP) / $9.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $19.99 (MSRP) / $19.99 CAD: Some of the best deals on PlayStation games can be found in Walmart’s $30 / $25 / $20 / and $15 or less tiers. You can also find some solid discounts here at Best Buy.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare with 2XP Bonus (Walmart Exclusive) for $38. This deal is live at Walmart.

Additional Black Friday PlayStation 4 deals on games, and accessories can be found at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and GameStop now.

