‘Black Ops 4’ Blackout Video Shows Which Console Version Runs Better

While the PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 runs on a completely different level, the console versions are hardly anything to scoff at. The games run at a serviceably fast frame rate, so that performance is kept up across the board.

But for those that want to get really technical about performance, a YouTube creative team by the name of VG Tech has posted a new video that takes a close look at how Black Ops 4‘s Blackout mode performs on both Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. And, surprise, they’re comparatively close to one another, although both seems to have a slight frame rate drop when you first make your jump out of the helicopter.

The team posted about the video, “The version tested was 1.02 on PS4 Pro and 1.0.3.1 on Xbox One X.

Timestamps 0:00 PS4 Pro 5:24 Xbox One X

PS4 Pro uses a dynamic resolution with the lowest native resolution found being 960×1800 and the highest native resolution found being 1920×2160. The PS4 Pro uses a temporal reconstruction technique that can improve the resolution for parts of the frame that are similar to previous frames. Via the temporal reconstruction technique the PS4 Pro can reach a pixel count of 3840×2160 but this resolution seems to be very rarely reached. The PS4 Pro does not downsample when outputting at 1080p and instead seems to render natively at 1920×1080.

Xbox One X uses a dynamic resolution with the lowest native resolution found being approximately 1560×1500 and the highest native resolution found being 3840×2160. A native resolution of 3840×2160 is very rare on the Xbox One X.”

It also posted a full set of documentation on the video over on Google Docs, breaking down specific stats for each console. As noted, they’re pretty close together, but you can jump between the two and see which one looks better to you. You can see for yourself in the video, posted above.

Each version features several minutes of gameplay, both in the air and on the ground. It looks like the PS4 Pro has a very slight leg-up in frame rate speed, running at 59.28 frames per second compared to Xbox One X’s 58.53 frames per second. But you’d be hard-pressed to tell unless you’ve got an eye for technical details.

All the same, it’s great that the game performs so well on consoles as well as PC. No matter which version you go after, you’re in for a wild ride.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.