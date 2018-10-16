‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Doesn’t Appear To Be Hurting ‘PUBG’ Audience Yet

Over the weekend, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 arrived and sent fans into a frenzy between its mixture of multiplayer, Zombies and the new Battle Royale-based Blackout mode. But as popular as the game is, it doesn’t appear to be hurting the popularity of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds as much as some fans feared it would.

A new report posted by Githyp indicates that the highly anticipated sequel didn’t hurt PUBG‘s performance on PC that much at all, as it apparently only saw a four percent decline in audience numbers over the weekend, keeping a steady amount of concurrent players from Friday to Sunday.

That means only about 24,000 players dropped off from the game. And while that is still somewhat of a hit, that’s not nearly as bad as some industry people were estimating, as they were looking at the possibility of around 50,000 dropping off.

It certainly doesn’t compare to when PUBG suffered its biggest loss over the summer, when it lost over 20 percent of its audience back in May. At that point, the developers noted that they were looking to make significant improvements to the game, which it has been doing over the past few months.

Now the only real question here is if Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode will have an effect on PUBG over time. Reports indicate that the game had a huge following on Twitch over the weekend, with over 367,000 more viewers than Call of Duty: WWII garnered last year. Treyarch has been promising steady content for the game, so it’s unknown just what’ll be added to keep players sticking around.

PUBG Corp. hasn’t said a word about what it expects from Black Ops 4, but does look to continue to make improvements to both the Xbox One and PC versions of the game, hoping to keep its stable audience from heading over into Blackout and Fortnite territory. We’ll see how the next few months fare.

Not to mention that Battlefield V is looming as well, and we’ll likely be hearing what it has to offer with its Battle Royale mode in the weeks ahead.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PC and Xbox One. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is also available for those platforms, as well as PlayStation 4.

(Hat tip to Githyp for the scoop!)