Apex Legends Reveals Alter's Abilities

Apex Legends' newest season, Upheaval, is starting up soon, and ahead of that next season, Respawn Entertainment has gone ahead and shown off all that the upcoming Legend Alter is capable of. Like Wraith, the Skirmisher Legend has Void powers that allows her to move through not only the Void itself but buildings and other structures, too, thanks to her tactical ability. That ability, her passive, and her ultimate were all revealed this week in a new gameplay trailer that showed off how all these work in tandem so that Apex Legends players can plan out their pushes ahead of her release date.

If it wasn't made obvious by the fact that she uses Void powers, for those who like Wraith, you're probably going to like Alter as well. During a hands-off preview of the character, it was made evident how strong Alter's pushes would be thanks to a combination of her tactical and ultimate abilities before you even factor in what other Legends you may have on your team.

Alter's abilities are outlined below to better make sense of what's been shown off in the trailers for the character so far.

Alter's Abilities in Apex Legends

Passive: Gift from the Rift

Allows Alter to see deathboxes through walls and take a single item from them.

Tactical: Void Passage

Creates a portal through a surface that can be used by both allies and enemies.

Ultimate: Void Nexus

Create a regroup point that all allies can remotely interact with to open a phase tunnel back to that location.

For those already theorizing about the plays that Alter can make, the Legend's designer, Ian Holstead, offered some specifics and caveats regarding her abilities that you'll want to consider. While her ultimate, Void Nexus, is quite reminiscent of the old Revenant ult, Death Totem, it's worth pointing out that enemies can also follow you back to the point of origin as well. Once your team recalls using Void Nexus, it leaves behind what's called a "Nexus Relay" which enemies can use to teleport with you.

The same goes for the tactical ability, Void Passage. Like a Wraith portal, it can be used by enemies as well, though you do get a brief moment of invulnerability when exiting the portal just as you would if you were exiting Wraith's tactical to allow you time to assess your surroundings. The Void Passage move can be put on ceilings, too, and if it's placed there, it creates a tether of sorts that allows players to access it from the ground.

In terms of synergy, Holstead recommended having a Recon Legend working with Alter which is advisable in most cases but is particularly useful with Alter given that you can scan behind walls to see if it's safe or optimal to Void Passage your way through them. Lifeline was another recommendation since she can provide the team with a healthy reset after returning from a Void Nexus trip since you don't have any kind of health or death protection like you would in the old Death Totem.

Alter will be playable at the start of Apex Legends: Upheaval.