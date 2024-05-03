Mass Effect Games as Cheap as $2 in New Sale

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is dirt cheap in a new 90% off deal. How cheap exactly? Well, 90% off the usual $59.99 asking price means the collection of remastered Mass Effect games is $5.99. This mean you can effectively cop Mass Effect and all its DLC for $2, Mass Effect 2 and all of its DLC for $2, and Mass Effect 3 and all of its DLC for $2. Unfortunately, they are not available for individual purchase, but if you don't own Legendary Edition, now there is no excuse. It is unlikely to get any cheaper than this.

Unfortunately, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is only this price on Steam, though it is on sale elsewhere for cheap. On the PlayStation Store, you can cop the collection for $8.99 if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber thanks to an 85% discount. On the Xbox store the game is full price, however, there are options at retail for both Xbox and PlayStation gamers. For example, on Best Buy the Xbox version is on sale for $10. Meanwhile, GameStop has a similar $14 deal for the PS4 version. And then Amazon has it for as little as $17.

"One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it's ever faced," reads an official blurb about the game. "Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD."

"Remasters are a dime a dozen nowadays, and more often than not, I find that most of them aren't done very well," reads a snippet of our official review of Mass Effect Legendary Edition. "Simply bringing a game forward and upgrading the resolution to 4K for any title often isn't enough to impress me. Fortunately, Mass Effect Legendary Edition does not fall into this category. BioWare has done quite a bit here to make this beloved series more accessible than it has been in quite some time, especially when it comes to the visuals. Whether you're looking to play through the trilogy for your tenth time or you're finally looking to give the series a shot for the first time, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is absolutely the way in which you should experience all three games moving forward."