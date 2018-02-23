‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Loves Nintendo Switch, Reveals What Game He Can’t Put Down

We all have that one thing we totally geek out about, right? If you’re on this site, then we assume that the thing you geek out about the most is gaming. As it turns out, some of the most influential men and women in pop culture right now are right there with you! ‘Maude Garrett’s Geek Bomb’ caught up with the Black Panther cast recently during the film’s premiere in Asia, and asked them what made them geek out. Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler admitted that he loves his Nintendo Switch, and what’s more, he’s a total nerd for… farming simulators? Check it out (beginning at the 1:07 mark):

Strange as it sounds, this dude just loves to get his virtual hands dirty and grow some crops. Once again, we see that Stardew Valley is one of those games that, on paper, should only appeal to a small niche audience, but it has ensnared the hearts and focus of millions of casual and hardcore gamers, and celebrities, all over the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coogler was also asked what he’s currently watching and reading, if you’d like to know. He said that he’s been meaning to catch up on Altered Carbon on Netflix (boy is he in for a divisive run with that one). His reading list is a little heavier, as he’s about to finish reading Empire of the Summer Moon, by S.C. Gwynne, which tells the history of the Comanche Indians in the United States.

Coogler is obviously a big Nintendo Switch fan. When told that he had to check out The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, without missing a beat he clarified that he already had Breath of the Wild, but just can’t put down Stardew Valley at the moment. “I love gardening!” he said (I literally laughed out loud).

We know the feeling. We really do. StardewValley is one of those games that starts slow, but only because it takes its time sinking its many hooks into you. Managing crops, wooing the locals, exploring the mines, building your empire… It never ends, and there’s always more things to do than you actually have time to do, which ensures that you’ll always power the game down with a full to-do list.

You can check it out right here.