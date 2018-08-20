Blizzard Releasing New Overwatch Animated Short This Week At Gamescom

Last week, Blizzard revealed some big plans for its forthcoming Gamescom presentation, including a closer look at the just-confirmed Diablo III for Nintendo Switch, as well as other possible reveals for its hit franchises. But as far as Overwatch is concerned, we have a pretty good idea of what’s coming.

The company just revealed on the Overwatch Twitter page that it will be revealing a new animated short for the game, which could potentially reveal a new hero or some other surprise for the hit multiplayer game. You can see the teaser trailer below, which notes that the trailer will make its debut on August 22 at 3 AM PDT. (Yes, that’s mega early or late, depending where you’re based out of.)

Grab some popcorn. 🍿 An all-new animated short premieres this Wednesday, //t.co/W5L9OnFPkP pic.twitter.com/JXfRUmocWR — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 20, 2018

Now you’re probably wondering, “Why so late/early?” Well, that’s because the company is hosting its showcase in Cologne, Germany during Gamescom, where it’ll likely be making all its reveals for its hit franchise, including a possible introduction of a brand new Diablo game. So, yes, we’ll be awake and watching very closely to see what gets showcased at the big event.

And whatever gets shown, we’re likely to see more of it in a few months’ time when BlizzCon takes place this November, where Blizzard usually hosts its biggest stuff for its fanbase. So whatever we see at Gamescom in just a couple of days will merely be the beginning. Fingers crossed for that new Diablo, huh?

We’ll bring you a recap of the Blizzard event shortly after it takes place. But we’re expecting a few surprises, as well as the top-notch animation quality that we’ve come to expect from the team. No, really, just watch the Soldier 76 and Bastion shorts below if you want to get an idea of the style you can come to expect from the new short. Bring the popcorn, because this is going to be one hell of a show!

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s well worth checking out if you haven’t hopped on board already!