Blizzard Launches Overwatch Payload Tour, Kicking Off Next Week At PAX East

Overwatch has gathered quite an avid fan community over the past few years, and even more have jumped on board with the launch of the Overwatch League. But now, Blizzard is going all out to get everyone on the payload.

In a new blog post, the publisher has announced an Overwatch Payload Tour, which is designed to bring enthusiasm to fans of the game, with a number of photo opportunities and other goodies, as well as the chance to score an exclusive Overwatch pin.

The Overwatch Payload Tour kicks off starting next week, when Blizzard will be making the journey to PAX East. The event will be set up by North Lobby 5, where fans can take advantage of a “one-of-a-king photo experience” to “capture your inner hero,” as well as present some unique Overwatch-themed cosplay. There will also be a 360-degree panoramic stage set-up, for everyone that wants to find that perfect angle.

Oh, and you’ll totally be able to pick up an Overwatch pin for participating.

The Tour will be making a few stops this year, including the following locations:

E3: June 12–14

June 12–14 Anime Expo: July 5–8

July 5–8 San Diego Comic-Con: July 19–22

July 19–22 Dragon Con: August 30 – September 3

August 30 – September 3 New York Comic Con: October 4–7

There’s no word yet if we’ll see it at BlizzCon, but considering that Overwatch pretty much calls that event home, don’t be surprised if they show up.

Also, if you’re in the Boston area next week, Blizzard will also be hosting an Overwatch League Viewing Party at The Greatest Bar, just about 12 minutes from the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Fans can cheer on their favorite teams with others, and could also win some exclusive Overwatch goodies during the course of the evening. It’s limited to those 21+ and up, and the bar is located over at 262 Friend Street. It’s sure to fill up quick, so get there early before the festivities start at 7 PM EDT.

So if you’re going to a few fan events this year, make sure to get your Overwatch on. Dibs on Reaper’s shotguns!

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.