Bloodborne Video Shows Game Running at 60 FPS on PS5

Someone managed to get Bloodborne running at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5. The "Soulsborne" genre is one of the most prominent genres in recent years, earning a reputation for being exceedingly difficult, but incredibly satisfying. It largely started with the Dark Souls games which inspired a wave of clones from other studios and some successors from FromSoftware, the team best known for operating in this genre. One of the most acclaimed games in the genre is Bloodborne, a super grim and gothic take on the genre that is one of the best exclusives on the PS4. Given many of the other great PS4 games have come to PS5 and PC, many have expected to see Bloodborne leave the PS4 as well, but it has yet to happen.

With that said, we got a glimpse at what could be. A new video shows off Bloodborne running at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5. To be clear, you can play Bloodborne on PS5 due to backward compatibility, but it's not really much different performance-wise. It's still 30 FPS and fans want to see the game in all of its silky smooth glory. As of right now, we have no idea if or when it will ever come to PC or native PS5. However, resident Bloodborne fan Lance McDonald shared a video of what appears to be some sort of modded version of Bloodborne that allows him to play the game at 60 FPS on PS5. It's a real dream to even see such a thing and is just a taste of what FromSoftware's masterpiece could look like if given the chance.

Maybe one day FromSoftware or Sony will finally listen to our pleas, but it will probably be a while. Rumors of a PC port of Bloodborne have swirled for years, but we have yet to actually see anything come from it. At the very least, FromSoftware is still putting out high quality games in this genre, so we can at least appreciate that.

