Bloodborne Developer FromSoftware Reportedly Working on PlayStation Exclusive

FromSoftware, the developers known for their work on the Dark Souls games as well as the PlayStation exclusive Bloodborne, is reportedly working on yet another PlayStation exclusive. The first details on this supposed project were shared this week from a pair of insiders who claimed to have knowledge of the exclusive. Despite what some may expect from the new game, it’s supposedly not a sequel to Bloodborne. Neither Sony nor FromSoftware have confirmed any such projects at this time, however.

The first mention of the supposed FromSoftware game in the works for PlayStation consoles came from Dealer Gaming during a recent podcast episode. It was there that it was said that the new game is supposedly not Bloodborne 2 but is instead a different game. It’s still supposed to retain some of its Souls-like qualities, however, but that’s to be expected of FromSoftware at this point seeing how the developer implemented those kinds of learnings into its other games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Rumour-Sony State of Play Show around August 19 #StateOfPlay -Also FromSoftware making Souls like Exclusive for Ps not Bloodborne 2...This comes from same source Who revealed Ghost of Tsushima iki island dlc via Dealer Gaming #Playstation pic.twitter.com/kokAevHbQH — 🐉🎮HazzadorGamin,Dragon Of Dojima Gamin🎮🐉 (@HazzadorGamin) August 11, 2021

Following that tease, the tweet above was quote tweeted by Nick from XboxEra who indicated that the details had spoiled a rumor roundup that was planned. Nick responded to another user to say that he’s been told that FromSoftware is indeed making an exclusive for PlayStation and said that it would be a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Yeah. Been told From is making a PS5 exclusive — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021

If this is true, FromSoftware certainly has its hands full. The developer’s current project that we know about is Elden Ring, the game that’s been talked about far more than seen with Sony and FromSoftware only showing off parts of the game thus far. That game will not be a PlayStation exclusive, however, nor will it be an exclusive for any other platform.

FromSoftware does have a history of working with Sony, so this new partnership wouldn’t be totally unheard of if it does end up being a PlayStation exclusive. Demon’s Souls, for example, was remade exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and was released alongside the launch of the new console.

There’s supposedly a PlayStation event coming in August, though people were less certain on those details. Even if there is an event coming soon, it seems unlikely we’ll hear about the supposed FromSoftware exclusive at that time.

[H/T GamesRadar]