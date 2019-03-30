‘Borderlands 2 VR’ Adding All DLC For Free Later This Year

This past week saw the reveal of one of the most highly-anticipated video games in recent memory, but Borderlands 3 was not the only thing that Gearbox Software brought to PAX East with them. Instead, they brought the whole franchise with the unveiling of Ultra HD texture packs, glorious 4K goodness for all of the sweet Borderlands action, and the fact that the first game in the series is finally making its way to the current generation of consoles. Of course, the virtual reality part of the business was not left out of the fun, as Borderlands 2 VR is getting all of the game’s DLC for free later this year.

For those not in the know, there are four primary story DLC packs that are for Borderlands 2. Those include Captain Scarlett and Her Pirate’s Booty, Mr. Torgue’s Campaign of Carnage, Sir Hammerlock’s Big Game Hunt, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. More information is set to arrive in the coming months, but for the time being, we do know that these DLC packs are planned for a summer launch.

It’s also worth noting that it’s unknown if the likes of the Headhunter DLC or the Ultimate Vault Hunter pack will be included, but we should hopefully learn everything soon enough. Speaking of which, April 3rd will be when we learn more details about Borderlands 3. It is also when we’ll see all of the upgraded updates for the other games arrive as well as Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

For those of you who haven’t jumped into the glory that is Borderlands 2, VR or otherwise, here’s what you can expect:

“A new era of shoot and loot is about to begin. Play as one of four new vault hunters facing off against a massive new world of creatures, psychos and the evil mastermind, Handsome Jack. Make new friends, arm them with a bazillion weapons and fight alongside them in 4 player co-op on a relentless quest for revenge and redemption across the undiscovered and unpredictable living planet.”

Find yourself left for dead in the frozen tundra of Pandora as you begin your quest of revenge and redemption. Expose the evil surrounding the Hyperion Corporation and take on the perpetrator of a universe-wide grand deception — the nefarious Hyperion CEO, Handsome Jack. (Oh, also: he’s stolen credit for the opening of the Vault.)

Four all new playable classes including the Siren, the Commando, the Gunzerker and the Assassin. Step into the role of the Gunzerker, whose highly deadly skills allow him to dual-wield any two weapons found in the game. Not only that, you will build on that skill to do more things with two guns than you ever imagined possible. Dual machine guns? Cool. Dual rocket launchers? Of course! Dual Sniper Rifles? Sure, if that’s your thing! Want to try other styles? More tactical perhaps? There are multiple classes to choose from!

Share your adventures with friends both online and via LAN. Borderlands 2 features a seamless system enabling you to drop in and drop out of a campaign without ever having to restart the game. On top of that you can even take your new gear from any game to any other!

