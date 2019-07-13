Borderlands 3 Teases a “Celebration of Togetherness”

Gearbox Software has something planned for next week that pertains to Borderlands 3, but what it is isn’t clear right now. It’s supposed to be a “Celebration of Togetherness” whatever it is, according to a cryptic tweet shared from the series’ Twitter account, but we’ll have to wait until next week to see what the plans are. Specifically, we’ll have to wait until July 16th since that’s the date that’s been set for whatever this reveal is for.

Tweeting from the official Borderlands account, Gearbox hinted at the “Celebration of Togetherness” with an image that looks an awful lot like a wedding invitation. Couple its appearance with some phrasing such as “like, comment and share of lieu of gifts,” and it looks even more likely that this pertains to a wedding.

Gearbox is no stranger to teasers from its various accounts, especially the Borderlands one, so this teaser could mean a number of things. Perhaps it has to do with an actual wedding in Borderlands 3 that’ll unite two characters as part of the game’s story. Or, maybe this has to do with a gameplay feature that would bring players closer together. Split-screen gameplay has been a big part of the Borderlands games and will also be in Borderlands 3, so maybe Gearbox has developed some sort of update to the now standard feature. Cross-play and cross-progression have both been big talking points in the past few months as more games gradually move towards embracing those, so maybe we’ll see some news on that front.

Whatever the teaser is for, we’ll know on July 16th unless additional info from the Borderlands account or other sources spoil the reveal beforehand.

More recently from the Borderlands account we received a different celebration of togetherness, one that involves two Psychos and one viral challenge. The pair of deranged enemies took part on the Bottle Cap Challenge that’s been dominating Twitter in the past few weeks and performed the challenge about as well as one would expect from a couple of Borderlands characters.

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 13th.