Borderlands 3’s First 14 Minutes Feature Explosive Action, Laughs, and a Helpless Claptrap

Borderlands 3 will be arriving in just over a month, which means fans are gearing up to take on the next experience in the wildly popular looter shooter franchise. The devs at Gearbox Software have been rather vocal about what players can expect in the upcoming installment since they initially revealed it, including showing off plenty of gameplay and details about the new set of Vault Hunters that will be featured in Borderlands 3. That said, thanks to IGN, we now have a look at the first 14 minutes of the game, and it probably exactly what fans of the series would expect.

As can be seen in the video above, we have actually already seen some of the gameplay featured. Much like previous titles, the lovable Claptrap guides the player into battle without being much help and getting taken in the process. Accompanying the antics from the talkative robot are plenty of laughs as well as all of the explosive action that one could hope for in a Borderlands game. In addition to this, we get a good look at how the UI has been tweaked and updated as well has how smooth the mechanics are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Borderlands 3 is surely going to be a bounty of fun for players when it arrives on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It was recently revealed that the game has officially gone gold, which means it should be smooth sailing from this point forward. You can read all about that and more in our previous coverage. As for what you can expect when Borderlands 3 drops, here’s more:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you even more excited for Borderlands 3 after seeing the first 14 minutes of gameplay? What sort of experience are you expecting in the highly anticipated installment in the popular series? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!