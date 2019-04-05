‘Borderlands 3’ Is Making A Big Change To Looting

The looting system in previous Borderlands games wasn’t great. Sure, there was amazing loot, but a lot of fans didn’t like looting in the co-op mode and how you had to share loot with each other. This meant that when you played with other players — friends, randoms, your brother’s mother — the same was loot dropped for every player, meaning it was buffet-style: first come, first served. But unlike a buffet, there wasn’t someone going around constantly restocking the loot. Whoever got the loot, got the loot. And that was it. But for Borderlands 3, Gearbox is ditching this antiquated system.

According to the game’s Lead Designer, Matt Cox, shared loot is a thing of the past. Well, kind of. You can still have the option of shared loot in co-op, but you can also have it so that every piece of loot that drops is your own personal loot, which is how modern looter-shooters do it.

No more fighting for loot in Borderlands 3. We can now choose to have our own personal loot stream if we want. One of my favorite things we announced today. Can still play the classic way, too. — Matt Cox (@findmattcox) April 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Art Director on the game, Scott Kester, teased some of the new innovations that Gearbox has injected into the loot.

“Regardless of which mode you opt for, every fight in Borderlands 3 will be an opportunity to score new gear,” said Kester over on the PlayStation Blog. “If you’ve adventured in the Borderlands before, you’ll recognize most of the weapons manufacturers, but I think you might be surprised by some of their latest innovations. Atlas now offers guns that fire tracker tags and Smart Bullets; DAHL weapons feature alternate fire modes; and the Maliwan range now incorporates firearms that can toggle between two elements and deal guaranteed elemental damage.”

Kester continued:

“Looking for something a little crazier? Okay, how about rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes, or guns that grow legs and then chase down enemies while verbally abusing them? We’ve got those too. All of us at Gearbox are excited for you to get your hands on these weapons and bazillions more like them come September, when you’ll get to take the fight to the Calypso Twins not only on Pandora but on other planets throughout the Borderlands as well.”

From the sounds of it, Gearbox has spent a lot of time on Borderlands 3’s loot, and given that loot is a big reason Borderlands is what it is today, this will probably make a lot of fans very happy.

Borderlands 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming madcap, post-apocalyptic adventure, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

