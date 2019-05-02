Borderlands 3 Features Final Fantasy XV Voice Actor as Rhys

The gamers of the world finally know what Borderlands 3 gameplay has to offer, especially after the big reveal event and several streamers broadcasting their own gameplay over the Internet. That said, more information regarding the upcoming entry in the massively popular franchise has come to light, including who provides the voice for Rhys. For those who don’t know, the original voice actor for Rhys in Tales from the Borderlands was Troy Baker, but there was a bit of miscommunication when it comes to the next entry, and it looks like he was replaced with Ray Chase.

Many of you may be familiar with Ray Chase’s work on Final Fantasy XV as none other than Noctis Lucis Caelum himself. According to the actor, he has provided his talents to portray “mustache Rhys” in Borderlands 3. There’s a pretty good chance that you may have noticed that the TftB character is sporting a pretty sweet ‘stache this time around.

I’m honored to announce that I play mustache Rhys in Borderlands 3. I played all of TftB and greatly admired @TroyBakerVA‘s hilarious performance – his work is a true inspiration to me! I’m not a perfect voice match, but a new interpretation. I sincerely hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/nbgESmBOXv — Ray Chase (@RayChase) May 1, 2019

Some fans will surely still remain a bit disappointed that Baker won’t be reprising his role as Rhys in Borderlands 3, but as Chase said, it’s “a new interpretation.” It’s definitely one that many are excited to see when the game finally arrives later this year. For more on what’s to come, here’s a snippet from our preview of the title:

“Borderlands 3 is one of those games that people have been waiting on for so long that it seems as though it might be impossible to match the community’s excitement for it. People might find themselves worrying that the character’s quips and asides will fall short after years of the same humor or that the loot-heavy genre is too crowded now for a new Borderlands game.

“But after playing some of Borderlands 3 during Gearbox’s first big gameplay event, it was a relief to see that there’s no need for these concerns. Borderlands is back in full force, feels just as familiar as ever, has still found ways to update its systems, and comes prepared to reclaim its place at the top of the looter-shooter hill.”

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you okay with the replacement of Troy Baker, or should he be the only one to voice Rhys? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

