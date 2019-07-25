Borderlands 3 Offers Closer Look at Super Deluxe Edition Bonuses

With less than two months to go until players are able to finally jump into the highly anticipated action that Borderlands 3 will provide, fans are gearing up by pre-ordering any of the various editions that Gearbox Software is offering. One such version will be the Super Deluxe Edition and it comes with a plethora of bonuses, including four different cosmetic and weapons packs that are sure to please anyone who splurges for the higher end edition. In addition to this, the four packs detailed below will also be included in the Deluxe Edition of Borderlands 3.

First up, the Retro Cosmetic Pack will be filled with all sorts of old-school goodness. “You can flaunt this bold mix of red, black, and tan on the Retro Vault Hunter Heads & Skins, Retro Weapon Skins, and Retro Echo Device Skin,” reads the description. “With the full Retro ensemble equipped, you just might start to reminisce about bygone days of dusty cartridges and flimsy floppy disks.”

Next up, Borderlands 3 Deluxe and Super Deluxe Edition buyers will receive the Neon Cosmetic Pack. “The Neon Vault Hunter Heads & Skins, with their glowing skeleton aesthetic, will make you the life of any black light party, looking like an otherworldly phantasm roaming the galaxy in an endless search for loot,” according to the description. “The Neon Echo Device Skin adds that same glow to your trusty communicator, and the Neon Weapon Trinket adds a little rave-ready friend to your firearm.”

Take a closer look at all the badass customizations and bonuses available in the #Borderlands3 Deluxe and Super Deluxe Content Packs! Learn more: https://t.co/AhpUEnKCCW pic.twitter.com/hDYGwGaex4 — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) July 25, 2019

The third bunch of items that players will receive in either of the Deluxe editions is the Gearbox Cosmetic Pack. According to the description, this “gives your guns a metallic grey gleam with tasteful green and gold trim using the Gearbox Weapon Skins. The accompanying Gearbox Weapon Trinket is a nice bit of flair to complete your gun’s new look.”

Last, but not least, the Toy Box Weapons Pack will feature all sorts of goodies that will make players think they are playing with some high-end water guns. “These guns and an accompanying grenade might look like they’re made of plastic, but rest assured, they’re still extremely lethal. Best of all, you’ll see unique effects when firing your Girth guns and spraying your Maliwan Hyper Hydrator 5000 weapons, while the water pistol Toy Weapon Trinket lets you clip a gun to your gun, because why not?”

Borderlands 3 is set to officially launch on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more about the highly anticipated title, check out some of our previous coverage.