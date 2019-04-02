‘Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition’ and ‘Handsome Collection’ PC Versions Not Getting HDR Support

During the recent Gearbox Software panel at PAX East, many things were revealed and announced, including the likes of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition and the Handsome Collection getting Ultra HD upgrades, with the former finally making its way to the current generation of consoles. That said, while all of those glorious pixels will be pretty to look at in 4K across all platforms, not all of them will be getting the HDR support that they wish they were. Much like the split-screen co-op goodness, HDR support will also be exclusive to consoles.

Wccftech unfortunately confirmed with 2K that the High Dynamic Range support will only be available on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X consoles, with PC left off yet another list for the upcoming updated Borderlands goodness. Then again, some games haven’t been handling HDR all that well as of late, so PC players may not be missing out on much.

The upcoming remaster of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition will also include some lovely quality of life improvements. These include the likes of a Borderlands 2-style minimap, new character customizations, the last boss has been changed up a bit, and much more. Needless to say, with updated versions of the previous games, fans will have plenty to do until Borderlands 3 arrives.

Speaking of which, we’ll be learning when Borderlands 3 is set to drop on April 3rd, which happens to be the same day all of the upgrades arrive for Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition and the Handsome Collection. There have been a couple of leaks regarding the release of the upcoming installment, but with them both appearing on April Fools’ Day, it’s difficult to determine if either of them are legitimate. It may be best to wait until April 3rd for all of the facts.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe PC players won’t be missing much with the lack of HDR support in Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition and the Handsome Collection? Which platform do you intend to play these games on? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

