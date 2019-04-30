Borderlands Boss Would Love To See The Series On Nintendo Switch

A lot of hype has been surrounding the Borderlands series over the past month, and for good reason. Not only did Gearbox Software release 4K versions of previous installments, but they also officially revealed the highly-anticipated Borderlands 3. Gameplay for the upcoming title is set to debut in just a day, which will give fans the best look yet at what is to come. That said, one question has remained on many gamers’ minds over the past couple of years: will Borderlands be coming to Nintendo Switch at any point in the future? Fans want it, and so does Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford.

Pitchford has been known to answer the queries of fans on Twitter, some of which have resulted in heated debates, especially over the Epic Games Store exclusivity. However, this isn’t that, as one fan kindly asked if the Borderlands series would be making an appearance on Nintendo’s portable console. “I would love to see that happen,” Pitchford said. As would we.

There is undoubtedly a demand for Borderlands on Nintendo Switch. Besides, who wouldn’t love to take all of that glorious looting and shooting on the go? It’s unknown if it will ever happen, but we can only hope that it does at some point.

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.

“With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.”

