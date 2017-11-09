‘The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Gets A Stylish Clothing Line
Musterbrand is known for making high quality fashions and accessories for pop culture franchises such as Star Wars, Assassins Creed, and The Legend of Zelda. Now they've teamed up with ThinkGeek to launch an entire Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild clothing line that's loaded with options for both men and women.
The entire lineup is available to order here and includes a little bit of everything: a parka, a jacket, a sweater, ponchos, scarves, t-shirts, beanie caps, a hoodie and a backpack. It's all fairly affordable too with prices that range from $24.99 to $139.99. Plus, you can get $10 off orders of $50 or more using the code SAVE10AUG17 at checkout through today (8/31). Feel free to peruse the entire collection below. This isn't the first officially licensed Breath of the Wild clothing line that we've seen, but it is definitely the most stylish.
Breath Of The Wild Link Coat
This Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link Coat is a ThinkGeek exclusive, part of the Breath of the Wild Collection by Musterbrand. This full-zip parka features riveted snaps on the storm flap and decorative hooks to keep you extra dry. It has two large open pockets on outside and a zip pocket on the inside for all your special loot. Let this Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link Coat prepare you to fight against the bitter cold and unrelenting rain with Link's help.
• Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link Coat
• Officially-licensed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild merchandise
• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Musterbrand
• Part of the Breath of the Wild Collection by Musterbrand
• Brown parka jacket modeled after Link's tunic
• Pointed hood
• Full-zip jacket also features riveted snaps on the storm flap and decorative hooks
• Zipped sleeve vents
• Faux leather lacing details
• Two large open pockets on outside
• Zip-up pocket on inside
• Blue lining with yellow Z from BotW logo
• Interior waist tie for a snug fit
• Materials: 100% cotton
• Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Hang or lay flat to dry.
• Imported
• Available to order here
Breath Of The Wild Sheikah Ladies' Jacket
This Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sheikah Ladies' Jacket is a ThinkGeek exclusive, part of the Breath of the Wild Collection by Musterbrand. This full-zip jacket has the Eye of the Sheikah subtly embroidered on the back, and the Traveler's Shield design on the lining. So whether you have it on or casually draped over the back of your chair, your Zelda fandom shows either way.
• Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sheikah Ladies' Jacket
• Officially-licensed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild merchandise
• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Musterbrand
• Part of the Breath of the Wild Collection by Musterbrand
• Full-zip jacket with the Eye of the Sheikah embroidered on the back
• Faux leather lacing details
• Two pockets at waist
• Tan lining with Traveler's Shield design
• Materials: 65% cotton / 35% polyester
• Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Hang or lay flat to dry.
• Imported
• Available to order here
Breath Of The Wild Link Tunic Sweater
This Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link's Tunic Sweater is a ThinkGeek exclusive, part of the Breath of the Wild Collection by Musterbrand. It's modeled after Link's Champion Tunic in BotW with a twist - now it has sleeves. The design details from the original have been knitted right into the fabric, and it includes the lace-up front. It works for men or women. In the winter, it'd be super-cute with some tights and boots. Just don't let 'em call you Zelda.
• Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link's Tunic Sweater
• Officially-licensed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild merchandise
• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Musterbrand
• Part of the Breath of the Wild Collection by Musterbrand
• Sweater with the details of Link's tunic in BotW
• Long sleeves for warmth
• Design details knitted into the fabric 360°
• Lace-up front
• Vented sides
• Slightly longer in the back
• Materials: 100% cotton
• Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Reshape while wet and dry flat.
• Imported
• Available to order here
Breath Of The Wild Link Arm Guard Sweater Hoodie
This Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link's Arm Guard Sweater Hoodie is a ThinkGeek exclusive, part of the Breath of the Wild Collection by Musterbrand. This sweater features the orange repeating design from the arm wraps Link wears with the Champion's Tunic. It also has a pointed hood in case the design was too subtle for folks to pick up it. So when you turn to walk away, folks will be like, "Oh - Link. It all makes sense now." And if you don't want them to figure it out, just never turn your back on them. Seems like good advice anyhow.
• Zelda: Breath of the Wild Link's Arm Guard Sweater Hoodie
• Officially-licensed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild merchandise
• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Musterbrand
• Part of the Breath of the Wild Collection by Musterbrand
• Misty green pullover sweater for under your Champion's Tunic
• Features orange repeating design from the arm wraps Link wears
• Pointed hood
• Materials: 100% cotton
• Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Reshape while wet and dry flat.
• Imported
• Available to order here
Breath Of The Wild Hylian Shield Ladies' Knitted Poncho Wrap
This Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield Ladies' Knitted Poncho Wrap is a knitted cape. In greys and oranges, it features a design inspired by Link's Hylian Hood. It fits basically everybody. It's flattering on many body types. And it's especially good for swooshing and making dramatic entrances. Not that we ever do that.
• Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield Ladies' Knitted Poncho Wrap
• Officially-licensed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild merchandise
• From our friends at Musterbrand
• Knitted cape with a design from the Hylian Hood
• In greys and oranges
• Materials: 100% cotton
• Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Reshape while wet and dry flat.
• Imported
• One size fits many humans
• Available to order here
Breath Of The Wild Hylian Ladies' Knitted Poncho Wrap
This Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Ladies' Knitted Poncho Wrap is a knitted cape. In Champion blue and yellow, it features a huge intarsia Triforce design on the back. It fits basically everybody. It's flattering on many body types. And works for your Fallout BotW crossplay. You must have the Master Sword to open the Vault door....
• Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Ladies' Knitted Poncho Wrap
• Officially-licensed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild merchandise
• From our friends at Musterbrand
• Knitted cape with intarsia Triforce design knitted into the back
• In Champion blue and yellow
• Materials: 100% cotton
• Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Reshape while wet and dry flat.
• Imported
• One size fits many humans
• Available to order here
Breath Of The Wild Urbosa Chiffon Scarf
This sheer scarf was inspired by Lady Urbosa, the Gerudo Champion who pilots the Divine Beast Vah Naboris in BotW. It's bright and colorful, just like our champion, and features the symbol of Vah Naboris in opposite corners. Honestly, if it weren't for that symbol, the bright colors and abstract design of this print could put this accessory in any closet.
• Zelda: Breath of the Wild Urbosa Chiffon Scarf
• Officially-licensed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild merchandise
• From our friends at Musterbrand
• Bright colors and abstract design
• Features the symbol of Vah Naboris in opposite corners
• Intentionally frayed edges for a casual look
• Materials: 100% polyester
• Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Hang or lay flat to dry.
• Imported
• Dimensions: 47" square
• Available to order here
Breath Of The Wild Divine Beasts T-Shirt
It's never easy being a hero. Somebody comes up to you and says that a magical creature is tormenting their people. And much as they'd like to help, you're gonna have to go it alone to fix the situation. Sorry about that. Oh, and did we mention that the 10,000-year-old Divine Beast causing all the trouble IS the dungeon? Good luck with that. We'll be over here cheering for you from the safety of the sidelines. Providing moral support. Go team!
This Zelda: Breath of the Wild Divine Beasts T-Shirt is a ThinkGeek exclusive, part of the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Musterbrand x ThinkGeek Collection. The front of this 100% cotton royal blue shirt features the divine beasts of Hyrule's Champions Urbosa, Revali, Mipha, and Daruk. On the back along the bottom hem are symbols for the elements of each. Machine wash warm, inside out. Lay flat or hang to dry. Imported. Available to order in men's and women's sizes.
Breath Of The Wild Revali Hooded Scarf
This Zelda: Breath of the Wild Revali Hooded Scarf is a ThinkGeek exclusive, part of the Breath of the Wild Collection by Musterbrand. This soft and comfortable hooded scarf is based on the design of the Champion of the Rito tribe, Revali. When you explain it to friends, he'd like you to use that whole phrase. And maybe throw in "pilot of the Divine Beast Vah Medoh" for good measure. Also, he said we had to make you prove your worth before you buy this scarf, but we don't really have a test of might set up in the checkout process, so we're just going to forgo that bit and say you're worthy. Congrats.
• Zelda: Breath of the Wild Revali Hooded Scarf
• Officially-licensed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild merchandise
• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Musterbrand
• Part of the Breath of the Wild Collection by Musterbrand
• Hooded scarf based on the design of the Champion of the Rito tribe, Revali
• Materials: 100% cotton
• Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Reshape while wet and dry flat.
• Imported
• Available to order here
Breath Of The Wild Mipha's Beanie
This Breath of the Wild Mipha's Beanie is a ThinkGeek exclusive, part of the Breath of the Wild Collection by Musterbrand. This hat won't restore all your health, but it will protect you from the cold. Knitted on the outside with a warm fleece interior, this beanie mimics the intricate designs of the elaborate silver jewelry on the sides of Zora Champion Princess Mipha's head. And it's much simpler than attaching silver jewelry to your own head, we promise.
• Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mipha's Beanie
• Officially-licensed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild merchandise
• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Musterbrand
• Part of the Breath of the Wild Collection by Musterbrand
• Mimics the intricate designs of the elaborate silver jewelry on the sides of Zora Champion Princess Mipha's head.
• Knitted exterior with warm fleece interior
• Materials: 100% acrylic outer / 100% polyester lining
• Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Hang or lay flat to dry.
• Imported
• One size fits most adults
• Available to order here
Breath Of The Wild Daruk Beanie Cap
Daruk doesn't get a lot of love. But if we had to pick a Champion to hang out with on the weekend? We're picking Daruk every time. He's fun. He's crazy. And he's so dang jovial. We're taking him with us next time we go to Vegas. Wait, no. That might not be a great idea.
This hat may not be an impenetrable barrier, but it will keep some of the cold out. A knitted beanie, it has the symbol of the Goron embroidered on the front. Also, it won't protect you from falling from great heights. Just so you know.
• Zelda: Breath of the Wild Daruk Beanie Cap
• Officially-licensed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild merchandise
• From our friends at Musterbrand
• Knitted beanie in tan and brown
• Symbol of the Goron embroidered on the front
• Materials: 100% acrylic
• Care Instructions: Hand wash. Hang or lay flat to dry.
• Imported
• One size fits most adults
• Available to order here
Breath Of The Wild Zelda Backpack
This Zelda: Breath of the Wild Backpack is a ThinkGeek exclusive, part of the Breath of the Wild Collection by Musterbrand. Earthy brown with golden embroidery, this Breath of the Wilda Zelda Backpack features the iconic BotW blue inside the Triforce applique and in its lining. The fabric is made of durable cotton canvas with a special coating making the bag water-repellent. Which we predict could come in handy in this game.
• Zelda: Breath of the Wild Backpack
• Officially-licensed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild merchandise
• A ThinkGeek exclusive from our friends at Musterbrand
• Part of the Breath of the Wild Collection by Musterbrand
• Faux leather Triforce applique
• Design embroidered in gold thread
• Zip closure and unique fold-over top with clasp
• Padded, adjustable shoulder straps
• Top handle for quick grab-and-go action or convenient hanging
• BotW blue contrast lining made of cotton twill
• Small interior pocket for phone or potions - whatever you need to access quickly
• Materials: 100% cotton canvas outer with a special coating that makes the bag water-repellent / 100% cotton twill lining with faux leather trim
• Care Instructions: Wipe with damp cloth
• Imported
• Exterior Measurements: 12" wide x 16" tall x 5" deep
• Since it's not padded and the exterior is soft, if you want to put something thin in it, that item could be up to 15" wide
• Available to order here