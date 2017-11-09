‘The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Gets A Stylish Clothing Line

Musterbrand is known for making high quality fashions and accessories for pop culture franchises such as Star Wars, Assassins Creed, and The Legend of Zelda. Now they've teamed up with ThinkGeek to launch an entire Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild clothing line that's loaded with options for both men and women.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

The entire lineup is available to order here and includes a little bit of everything: a parka, a jacket, a sweater, ponchos, scarves, t-shirts, beanie caps, a hoodie and a backpack. It's all fairly affordable too with prices that range from $24.99 to $139.99. Plus, you can get $10 off orders of $50 or more using the code SAVE10AUG17 at checkout through today (8/31). Feel free to peruse the entire collection below. This isn't the first officially licensed Breath of the Wild clothing line that we've seen, but it is definitely the most stylish.