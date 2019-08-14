First Bully 2 Screenshot Possibly Leaked

According to a recent rumor, Bully 2 is releasing sometime next year via the PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Scarlett. If this is true, then we should start hearing about the game from Rockstar soon. That said, it looks a leak has kick-started the flow of information for us. More specifically, a new leak has surfaced that claims to be the first screenshot from the game. Unfortunately, it isn’t of actual gameplay or a cutscene, but of the game’s map in a pause menu.

The leak comes way of Bully YouTuber TheNathanNS who claims to have received the first screenshot from an inside source. As you can see below, the image looks pretty legit, but so do many good mock-ups. In other words, take it with a grain of salt, but given the slew of recent Bully 2 rumors, reports, and stories, there may actually be something to this.

As you can see — and this is perhaps the most interesting part of the image — there’s an “online” tab, which confirms, if the image is real, that there will be an online segment to the game, which makes sense given what Rockstar Games has been doing with Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto. However, it’s worth pointing out the original didn’t have any online component, so this would be a change for the series.

Beyond this, everything looks pretty standard. The pause menu features the classic blue and gold colors, which perhaps suggests players will be returning to Bullworth Academy. The other interesting tab is the “Character” tab, which perhaps suggests some on-the-fly customization? And maybe we create our own character? Alas, at this point all we can do is speculate, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some light RPG mechanics were behind that tab even.

Again, take this with a grain of salt. There’s a solid chance this is nothing more than a mock-up, or even an old screenshot from the Bully sequel we know Rockstar Games cancelled a long time ago.

