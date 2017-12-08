Bungie Addresses Destiny 2 Paywall Block, Vows To Fix It

Earlier this week, it was made known that for those that didn’t choose to purchase the Curse of Osiris expansion for Destiny 2 were now locked out of being able to Platinum the game, or take part in many of the high-level activities – even some that were previously established pre-DLC. The perceived $20 paywall caused quite the stir among the MMO’s player base, and now Bungie has officially responded in-kind.

In a recent blog post, the Destiny 2 community manager had this to say regarding the matter:

“We are aware that there are some Destiny 2 Trophies and Achievements that have become unavailable to players who have not purchased Curse of Osiris. We are committed to fixing this issue, and are currently investigating a solution. Please stay tuned for more updates on this topic as progress is made.”

Though not a clear answer if a total reversal will be happening, or if access to events such as Heroic Strikes will be granted, but the team is aware and hopefully will take care of it swiftly as they have with previous issues in the past.

Backstory:

The original post on Reddit was as follows:

“As of yesterday with the Curse of Osiris launch, base game owners can no longer obtain the Platinum trophy because Bungie has incrased the power requirement beyond the base game for 2 endgame activities. It’s incredibly scummy that 3 months after launch, they’ve made it impossible to play endgame content wich people PAYED for, without further paying a ‘ransom’ fee. It’s even worse on PC where the game came out on October 24th.

Unobtainable trophy:

The community over at r/DestinyTheGame was frustrated enough with the general state of the game and the silence of Bungie before the DLC even came out. (Destiny 2 is pretty much the only AAA game in recent memory wich hasn’t received any balance or quality of life changes until the DLC.) Now people are even more angry since CoO is basically just an Eververse update (Eververse is Bungie’s version of a microtransaction fueled loot box store.) with a 2 hour campaign, minimal new endgame features and with ransoming existing features.

If you plan to buy Destiny 2 in the holiday season, be warned that you’re locked out of features & the Platinum trophy if you purchase the normal edition. To be honest, i’d pass on the game entirely in its current state.”

The newly implemented Heroic strike playlist, being resurrected from the first game, is also locked behind the paywall. Now … to be clear. It’s not unheard of for MMOs to have expansion specific areas that are only there for those who have the expansion. That being said, it is not common for games to raise the level cap within the first three months of launch. On the same token, vanilla Destiny players are familiar with this exact thing, because Bungie did this same move with the Weekly Heroic Strike with the Dark Below expansion.

To find out more about the previous backlash, you can check out our coverage. As for right now, it looks like the team over at Bungie is committed to setting this right. Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.