Bungie Releases Destiny 2 Roadmap Detailing All Future Content

With January in the rear view mirror and Bungie amping up on their promise to deliver total transparency this year with their players, Destiny 2 Game Director Christopher Barrett took to the Bungie site to give fans a complete layout for future plans. From in-game improvements, to upcoming events, social aspects, and more are all detailed with accompanying dates as to when to expect them.
Included in the road map also gives MMO players a time frame for when season 3 begins this May, which will bring with it the new expansion that continues to make its way around the rumor mill.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Here’s the breakdown for what’s next:
1.1.2 – Currently Deployed
The first part shared is what we already know with the latest patch that just went live. Raid reward improvements was one of the bigger additions, as well as Armor Masterworks, milestone fixes, and more.
According to Bungie, this is what the target focus was for the beginning of February:
- Armor Masterworks
- Raid Reward Improvements
- Prometheus Lens Buff
- Flashpoint Milestone Fix
- Lost and Found Notifications
- Exotics in Heroic Strikes
- Mercury Challenges on Adventures
- Fix Clan Engrams from Nightfall
- Challenges in Quickplay
- Dismantle Timer for Masterwork Cores
- Ikora Waypoint Fix
The exotics fix for Heroic Strikes was much needed. The Destiny 2 forum has been filled with players wanting more of a reason to take part in the post-campaign activities and needing something a little more fulfilling.
1.1.3 – Strikes and Socials
Come February 27th, the new focus going into the next month will primarily be focusing on the Strikes and social aspects of the game. This includes Text chat, Companion Vendor viewing, unique rewards, and more. For those that like to grind for those unique auras, that will be addressed in the upcoming rework as well.
As per Bungie, this is the plan going into March:
- Nightfall Scoring and High Score Tracking
- Emblem/Aura Rework
- Fireteam Members on Destination Map
- PC Public Text Chat (Opt-in)
- Exotic Repetition Reduction
- Companion Mod/Shader Interactions
- Companion Vendor Viewing
- Nightfall Strike Unique Rewards
The reduction in repetition for exotics is key. Unique drops are a huge motivating factors to keep players plugged in. Once it starts to get monotonous, players usually begin to check out.
1.1.4 – Sandbox and Crucible
On March 27th, the reworks begins for the final month of Season 2 going into April. April will be the last chance for Guardians to play for rewards unique to this season before the massive reset happens for a different reason to grind.
The final season 2 update will bring with it many in-game incentives, including the infamous Iron Banner, the Mayhem playlist, harsher punishments for quitters in team events, and more. Here’s what’s on the slate going into April:
- Weapon/Ability Sandbox Changes
- Heroic Strike Modifiers
- Iron Banner 6v6
- Weekly Crucible Playlist, Including Mayhem
- Crucible Ammo and Gameplay Tuning
- Nightfall Challenge Cards
- Crucible Quitter Penalties
- Repeat Crucible Map/Strike Protection
- Exotic Weapon/Armor Sandbox Changes
1.2.0 – The Mark of Season 3
This update, and the last one provided by Bungie, details the start of the third season. Each season comes with a plethora of fresh content including post-campaign events, new narratives, new gear, and more. The team is looking at tackling storage space as well as multi-emotes, vendor progression, and more. This will also be when the new expansion drops – hopefully taking us to Mars as previous leaks have shown.
Here’s what we can expect in May for the start of the new season:
- Eater of Worlds Prestige Mode
- Seasonal Crucible Rankings
- Private Matches
- Vault Space Increase
- Multi-Emote
- Exotic Masterworks
- Seasonal Vendor Progression
- Faction Rallies Improvements
- Mods System Improvements
Hopefully with the transparency, Bungie can pick up a little bit after all of the player backlash that 2017 brought. They seem to be very communicative with their fans, and this was something that Destiny fans have been begging for. Only time will tell, but this looks promising so far!