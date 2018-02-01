Bungie Releases Destiny 2 Roadmap Detailing All Future Content

With January in the rear view mirror and Bungie amping up on their promise to deliver total transparency this year with their players, Destiny 2 Game Director Christopher Barrett took to the Bungie site to give fans a complete layout for future plans. From in-game improvements, to upcoming events, social aspects, and more are all detailed with accompanying dates as to when to expect them.

Included in the road map also gives MMO players a time frame for when season 3 begins this May, which will bring with it the new expansion that continues to make its way around the rumor mill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the breakdown for what’s next:

1.1.2 – Currently Deployed

The first part shared is what we already know with the latest patch that just went live. Raid reward improvements was one of the bigger additions, as well as Armor Masterworks, milestone fixes, and more.

According to Bungie, this is what the target focus was for the beginning of February:

Armor Masterworks

Raid Reward Improvements

Prometheus Lens Buff

Flashpoint Milestone Fix

Lost and Found Notifications

Exotics in Heroic Strikes

Mercury Challenges on Adventures

Fix Clan Engrams from Nightfall

Challenges in Quickplay

Dismantle Timer for Masterwork Cores

Ikora Waypoint Fix

The exotics fix for Heroic Strikes was much needed. The Destiny 2 forum has been filled with players wanting more of a reason to take part in the post-campaign activities and needing something a little more fulfilling.

1.1.3 – Strikes and Socials

Come February 27th, the new focus going into the next month will primarily be focusing on the Strikes and social aspects of the game. This includes Text chat, Companion Vendor viewing, unique rewards, and more. For those that like to grind for those unique auras, that will be addressed in the upcoming rework as well.

As per Bungie, this is the plan going into March:

Nightfall Scoring and High Score Tracking

Emblem/Aura Rework

Fireteam Members on Destination Map

PC Public Text Chat (Opt-in)

Exotic Repetition Reduction

Companion Mod/Shader Interactions

Companion Vendor Viewing

Nightfall Strike Unique Rewards

The reduction in repetition for exotics is key. Unique drops are a huge motivating factors to keep players plugged in. Once it starts to get monotonous, players usually begin to check out.

1.1.4 – Sandbox and Crucible

On March 27th, the reworks begins for the final month of Season 2 going into April. April will be the last chance for Guardians to play for rewards unique to this season before the massive reset happens for a different reason to grind.

The final season 2 update will bring with it many in-game incentives, including the infamous Iron Banner, the Mayhem playlist, harsher punishments for quitters in team events, and more. Here’s what’s on the slate going into April:

Weapon/Ability Sandbox Changes

Heroic Strike Modifiers

Iron Banner 6v6

Weekly Crucible Playlist, Including Mayhem

Crucible Ammo and Gameplay Tuning

Nightfall Challenge Cards

Crucible Quitter Penalties

Repeat Crucible Map/Strike Protection

Exotic Weapon/Armor Sandbox Changes

1.2.0 – The Mark of Season 3

This update, and the last one provided by Bungie, details the start of the third season. Each season comes with a plethora of fresh content including post-campaign events, new narratives, new gear, and more. The team is looking at tackling storage space as well as multi-emotes, vendor progression, and more. This will also be when the new expansion drops – hopefully taking us to Mars as previous leaks have shown.

Here’s what we can expect in May for the start of the new season:

Eater of Worlds Prestige Mode

Seasonal Crucible Rankings

Private Matches

Vault Space Increase

Multi-Emote

Exotic Masterworks

Seasonal Vendor Progression

Faction Rallies Improvements

Mods System Improvements

Hopefully with the transparency, Bungie can pick up a little bit after all of the player backlash that 2017 brought. They seem to be very communicative with their fans, and this was something that Destiny fans have been begging for. Only time will tell, but this looks promising so far!