Universal Studios Reveals New Super Nintendo World Orlando Details

Super Nintendo World came to the United States a few years ago in California, but Nintendo fans on the east coast have been left patiently waiting for the attraction's arrival in Universal Studios Orlando. As revealed earlier this year, Super Nintendo World will be part of the brand-new Universal Epic Universe park, and visitors will enter this section through a giant green pipe. Universal has now revealed new details about the attraction, including info about the rides, meet and greets, food options, and merchandise that will be made available when Epic Universe opens in 2025.

Concept art of Super Nintendo World can be found below.

(Photo: Universal, Nintendo)

Super Mario Land

Super Nintendo World will feature two sections: Super Mario Land, and Donkey Kong Country. As its name implies, the Super Mario Land section will be based specifically on the Mario franchise. It's here that visitors will be able to check out Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, a ride based on Nintendo's massively popular video game series. There's also Yoshi's Adventure, a ride that is part of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan, but not in California. The "family-friendly ride" takes visitors on a tour of the Mushroom Kingdom as they seek out glowing eggs.

In addition to rides, visitors can look forward to multiple food options. Toadstool Cafe is a sit-down restaurant that will feature Mario-themed dishes, including Super Mushroom Soup and Fire Flower Spaghetti and Meatballs (which sounds like a dish Mario would have eaten on the old Super Mario Bros. Super Show). Visitors looking for something faster to eat can instead check out Yoshi's Snack Island or Turbo Boost Treats, which are both walk-up options. 1-Up Factory and Mario Motors will both feature options for guests looking for souvenirs, and there will also be meet and greets with Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Princess Peach throughout Super Mario Land.

Donkey Kong Country

At this time, details surrounding Donkey Kong Country are a bit more limited. The main attraction of this area is the Mine-Cart Madness ride. Taking its name from the original Donkey Kong Country game, Mine-Cart Madness is a roller coaster where the carts get "blasted out of a barrel, seemingly jumping over gaps as they speed along a rickety track." The Donkey Kong Country section will also include "a selection of tropical menu and merchandise offerings in the middle of the jungle," but we don't know about the specific restaurants, or any menu items. There has also been no indication of whether we'll see meet and greets with characters like Donkey Kong, Diddy, or Dixie. The concept art above does have an area based on Donkey Kong's Tree House, but no information has been provided about whether this will be some kind of attraction, or simply a part of the park's scenery.

As with both of the existing Super Nintendo World attractions, the one in Orlando will allow visitors to purchase Power-Up Bands, which can be used to interact with areas in Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country. These optional accessories feature various Nintendo characters, and will work with Nintendo Switch in place of an amiibo figure for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Are you excited to check out Super Nintendo World in Orlando next year? What part of the attraction interests you the most? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!