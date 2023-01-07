Bungie Teases Multiple PlayStation Games in the Works

Bungie is teasing a number of upcoming games in partnership with PlayStation. Bungie is one of the most acclaimed developers out there, largely thanks to Halo and Destiny. The developer has been around for decades and really exploded onto the scene when it launched Halo as a launch title for the original Xbox. Bungie and Xbox went hand in hand together for years after this, but eventually, they went their separate ways so Bungie could make Destiny. After years of succeeding on the live service franchise, Sony eventually moved to purchase Bungie on the condition that Bungie's games would stay multiplatform. Sony was primarily interested in using Bungie to help support its online offerings and possibly adapt its IPs into movies and shows, similar to its other franchises.

Bungie hasn't released a brand new game since 2017, instead opting to support Destiny 2 with various expansions and updates. However, it sounds like Bungie is working with PlayStation on a bunch of new titles. Bungie creative lead Tom Farnsworth reflected on the studio's last decade and support for the Destiny series on Twitter before noting that the studio was working on multiple unannounced projects with PlayStation. As of right now, we can only guess what these might be, but it sounds like Bungie is keeping busy.

"This Shield is what 11 years at Bungie looks like. Each medal represents one of the 25+ Destiny releases we've shipped to millions of players. During that time, we completely changed how we develop games and do business, moving from strictly boxed products to live service games.

And with the support of Sony, we are working on a number of unannounced projects too. Come join us!"

It seems likely that Destiny 3 may be part of these plans, but it's a mystery right now. Only time will tell if PlayStation gets any kind of special benefits since it's made in conjunction with them. Either way, hopefully this means we're going to get a bunch of Bungie games in close proximity to each other.

[H/T WCCFTech]