Byron "Reckful" Bernstein Dies at 31

Byron "Reckful" Bernstein has died at the age of 31. The Twitch streamer and former eSports player's death has been confirmed by his roommate and others close to the streamer and online personality. At the moment of publishing, a cause of death has not been confirmed but suicide is suspected.

Bernstein, better known as his online alias Reckful, was a prominent American Twitch streamer and a former professional eSports player known for his achievements in both World of Warcraft and Asheron's Call. In the former, Bernstein finished rank one online for six seasons in succession and was the first person to ever reach 3,000 rating. Topping this off, he won the Major League Gaming's World of Warcraft tournament in 2010, which cemented him as one of the greatest players of the game ever.

Two years later, Bernstein became a developer, operations manager, and concept designer for Feenix, a gaming mouse company.

More recently, Bernstein was working on a video game called Everland, an MMO, being made with his community of online followers. The game had been in development since 2018, and was on track to release sometime this year.

Bernstein was also the host and creator of a popular podcast called Tea Time with Byron, which consisted of long-form interviews with guests from across the gaming streaming communities.

In 2017, Bernstein was ranked as one of the most successful streamers on the Internet, and was believed to have a net worth of over $1.5 million.

We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Bernstein's family and friends during this incredibly tragic and difficult time. May he rest in peace.