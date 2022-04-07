Call of Duty 2022 Leak Reveals New DMZ Details

Activision has not yet revealed any specific details regarding the next game in its Call of Duty franchise, but a number of rumors have been circulating about the game. One of those rumors has specifically centered on a new “DMZ mode.” At this time, details are sparse, but noted Call of Duty leaker @TheGhostofHope has provided a new update, stating that the mode has a minimum of four maps that are currently in development. They also noted that the mode is not connected in any way with Call of Duty: Warzone. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from Activision!

“DMZ has at least 4 maps in development. The Warzone 2 map is entirely separate and is not in any way connected to DMZ. All of these maps differ considerably in design; some are catered for open-world, others more concentrated and dense,” @TheGhostofHope writes.

Current speculation suggests that the name of this year’s game will be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. As with all details surrounding the game, that has not been confirmed, but there were a number of major leaks last year surrounding Call of Duty: Vanguard, so it’s not hard to imagine that could be the case for this year’s game, as well. For now, Call of Duty fans will just have to wait and see!

Hopefully, Activision won’t wait too much longer before divulging official details about the next Call of Duty game! Rumors have suggested that the company will move away from its yearly release model for the Call of Duty series after this game’s release. Those rumors began to spread after Microsoft announced its intent to purchase the company earlier this year. If the purchase clears any potential hurdles, Activision Blizzard will become part of Microsoft sometime in 2023. That news proved worrisome for PlayStation fans, but the company has already confirmed that the series will remain on PS4 and PS5, and could even come to Nintendo Switch, as well.

Are you looking forward to the next Call of Duty game? What do you hope to see from DMZ mode?