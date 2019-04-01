‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Reveals Alcatraz as a New Blackout Map

Treyarch has now revealed its plans for Alcatraz in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but the famous location isn’t going to be a new spot in Blackout’s map for players to drop in on. Instead, it’ll be an entirely separate map, one fit for close-quarters combat and complete with the zombies that roam the prison’s halls. The new Alcatraz map is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 on April 2nd with other platforms scheduled to follow it afterwards, Treyarch’s announcement said.

Multiple teasers pertaining to Alcatraz have been shared recently with all of them pointing towards the Zombies location having something to do with Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode. Judging from past updates Treyarch has released for Blackout, it made sense that Alcatraz would be added to the game as a new location for players to drop in on. It appears that merely putting a building on the map wouldn’t do the massive location justice however since Treyarch has now revealed it to be an entirely separate map.

Welcome to #Blackout’s all-new map: ALCATRAZ.



Oh, you thought it was just a new place to drop? Think again. #BlackOps4 https://t.co/t7SWsB5oTT — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 1, 2019

There are all kinds of questions that come to mind now that we know Alcatraz is going to be a new map. For one, there’s the question of how many players it’ll be able to hold. Since it’s geared towards close-quarters combat and will undoubtedly be smaller than the sprawling Blackout map players are used to, it’s unclear if it’ll host a similar number of players or fewer to avoid crowding the map. There’s also the question of when it’ll come to the Xbox One and PC platforms, but judging from past releases that usually take around a week to come elsewhere, it shouldn’t be too long of a wait before Alcatraz is available for all.

It appears that it’ll be a free release based on what’s seen in the trailer above since there was no mention of downloading the map or any requirements pertaining to the Black Ops Pass. An update with more changes included may also accompany the new Alcatraz map, though that remains to be seen.

