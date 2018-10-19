‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Double XP Weekend

Treyarch revealed earlier this week that a “substantial” update would be making its way into Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 but they also recently revealed that the new patch will also come with the title’s first Double XP Weekend!

According to the studio’s official Twitter:

Tomorrow, we’re releasing a substantial update to #BlackOps4 with a host of improvements, fixes, and additions across all modes, including new stability fixes for Zombies. We’ll also kick off our first 2XP Weekend, along with 2XP Nebulium Plasma in Zombies! More details soon. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 18, 2018

For those that enjoy Zombies, this also means 2XP Nebulium Plasma in the undead mode as well! More details about the event will go live when the update is fully deployed, but for now players know to get their favourite snacks ready because it’s time to grind!

The news of the Double XP weekend comes hot on the heels of the 500 million dollar announcement about the game’s sales in the first three days since launch! Activision has confirmed the opening weekend numbers for the latest Black Ops entry from Treyarch combining both digital and retail sales into one figure. Having surpassed $500 million, the newest title in the shooter franchise trounced last year’s game while also selling double amount of copies on PC, and having twice as many players online from day one.

“Black Ops 4 is off to a blockbuster start. Our player counts and hours played are up year over year, our viewership on Twitch has set new standards and is showing just how fun Blackout is to play and to watch, and the weekend results yet again put Call of Duty at that highest tier of entertainment,” said Rob Kostich, EVP and GM, Call of Duty. “Our digital sales results have been record-breaking across all platforms, and the overall performance strong. We’re really excited about Black Ops 4’s momentum. There’s much more to come, we’re just getting started.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! For more about the game itself before hopping into that lobby:

"Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, characters, locations and weapons from the entire Black Ops series."