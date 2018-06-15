Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Offering Early Multiplayer Hands-On With Help From Xfinity

Looking to get your hands on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 but don’t necessarily want to go to a trade show to do it? Xfinity just might be able to help you out.

Activision has announced that it has paired with the telecommunications giant to offer players the chance to win a spot in an early Black Ops 4 multiplayer playtest before the game releases in October.

Starting today and running through August, players can register to take part in sessions at Xfinity stores in various cities, including Boston, Houston, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Indianapolis and Atlanta. If chosen, they’ll be able to get their hands on that mode in the game before it releases. More details can be found on the contest page.

“This year, Xfinity has elevated the consumer experience by offering Call of Duty fans a chance to play Black Ops 4 through the Xfinity store sweepstakes before its official release on October 12,” said Tyler Michaud, Vice President, Product Management at Activision. “Gamers will get a sneak peek at the engaging gameplay and depth of content that makes Black Ops 4 a blast to play together with your friends, and we thank Xfinity for the continued support in celebrating gamers throughout the U.S.”

The press release also noted, “In each location, Xfinity will add fun elements for gamers. As an example, professional basketball player Gordon Hayward will join players at the brand new Cambridge Xfinity store event in Boston, where he will play Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 alongside the city’s lucky sweepstakes winners. An avid gamer and streamer himself, Hayward will also partner with Xfinity on other gaming and esports initiatives throughout the year.”

“Fast internet is a must-have for every gamer and as a longtime Xfinity customer, I can vouch for the speed and seamless gameplay it delivers,” said Hayward. “I’m excited to team up with Xfinity to bring early access of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 to fans and I can’t wait to join my fellow gamers in Boston.”

“We’re excited to partner with Activision and Call of Duty in an even bigger way for fans this year,” said Todd Arata, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Comcast. “Xfinity is proud to offer our Internet customers this special opportunity to get in early and play what is no doubt one of the world’s most anticipated video games of the year, plus it reinforces our Internet speed and capabilities that maximize the gaming experience.”

So if you’re interested in checking the game out early, follow the link above. Good luck!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.