Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Gets New Trailer, Mystery Box Edition At SDCC

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 panel has come to a close at San Diego Comic-Con, but Treyarch surprised fans with a one-two punch of Zombie killing goodness.

First up, it revealed a new trailer for the game, showcasing the third Zombie campaign. In Blood of the Dead, four of the classic heroes from the series — Richtofen, Dempsey, Takeo and Nikola — return, visiting a secret laboratory beneath Alcatraz Penitentiary. (Ooh, going back to Alcatraz for the first time since Mob of the Dead. Sweet!)

“Encountering a familiar enemy Hell-bent on imprisoning them for all eternity, the Primis crew quickly realize that the future predicted by the Kronorium – the future they sought to secure – is now in serious jeopardy,” the video description reads.

Blood of the Dead joins both IX and Voyage of Despair as the playable Zombies stories in the game and brings some familiarity to fans of the series. Plus, it looks really cool, with the four packing major weaponry when the undead starts popping out of Alcatraz’s cells. You can see all the action, in beautiful 60 frames per second, above.

But fans may find the second thing that Treyarch announced even more intriguing, as the developer revealed a new Mystery Box Edition that will release later this year. In it, you’ll find the following items:

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 GAME – Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in a massive battle royale experience.

COLLECTIBLE ZOMBIES MYSTERY BOX – Inspired by the in-game Zombies Mystery Box, this collectible box features an eerie skeleton exterior along with frightening sounds and lighting.

ZOMBIES HEROES FiGPiNS – Get the exclusive set of our new Zombies Heroes FiGPiNs featuring Scarlett Rhodes, Bruno Delacroix, Diego Necalli, and Stanton Shaw from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

10th ANNIVERSARY ZOMBIES PUZZLE – This 1,000-piece puzzle features unique art celebrating 10 years of Treyarch Zombies history.

DARK HORSE ZOMBIES COMIC ISSUE #1 – This first issue of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies Dark Horse Comic comes with an exclusive cover only for the Mystery Box Edition. The comic series will unveil details about our Zombies Heroes’ backstories.

ZOMBIES LITHOGRAPHS – These three collectible lithographs commemorate Voyage of Despair, IX, and Blood of the Dead, three Zombies Experiences in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

POPSOCKET – With its intimidating skull logo, this limited-edition Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PopSocket is the perfect way to show off your Black Ops

COLLECTIBLE STEELBOOK- Limited edition SteelBook game case featuring unique art.

LIMITED EDITION SPECIALIST ICON PATCHES – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reintroduces the fan-favorite Multiplayer Specialists, each with their own unique weapon, equipment, and icons. This set of collectible patches is inspired by each of the 10 Specialists’ in-game icons.

BLACK OPS PASS- The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass includes Classified, a bonus Zombies experience, available at Launch, 4 additional all-new Zombies experiences, 12 Multiplayer maps, and 4 exclusive Blackout characters.

You can read more about the Mystery Box Edition here. Pricing for the Mystery Box hasn’t been set yet, but it’s likely to be around $199.99, around the same price that other limited edition Call of Duty sets have gone for. It’ll arrive on the same day as the standard game, on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.