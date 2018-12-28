‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Xbox One X Crashes Reported, Treyarch Responds

The holiday season is now in the rear-view mirror and a lot of gamers have shiny new Xbox One X systems to enjoy and call their own. With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 being one of the most talked about online games since its release, it’s understandable that so many would be excited to get down on the shooter action on their new system. Unfortunately, there have been a few issues over the past week but the good news is that Treyarch is aware of the problem and is actively working on a fix.

The studio took to their Twitter recently with the following message, “We are aware that Xbox One X players are experiencing an intermittent freeze during late-game play in Blackout. We are actively investigating and will deploy an update as soon as we have a resolution to the issue. We will update you once that happens.”

This was following a massive amount of messages from players asking for a fix about what’s going on in the online game. Though many players were hesitant about Treyarch implementing a battle royale mode, the Blackout option of online play has been a popular favorite since day 1. With the issues regarding this particular mode being at game-breaking levels, it’s not that surprising to see so many desperate for a fix:

@Treyarch Not sure if you guys are aware of this serious bug only affecting xbox one x consoles. The game freezes constantly towards the end. This is after the fall update on December 11th. Is this being looked into? Infuriating when your top 5. happens 4/10 matches daily!! — H (@dynamikideas) December 24, 2018

This clip shows exactly what I mentioned, the game just freezes, happens way to often, always towards the end of the match. Frustrating. @Treyarch @DavidVonderhaar pic.twitter.com/eLSspQb9eI — Ari DeLaVega (@DMIAmiPunisher) December 21, 2018

So far we don’t have a fix quite yet, though one is coming soon. Have you experienced this bug, or something similar? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more game-age!

As for the game itself, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.