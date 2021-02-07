Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Attachment Is Letting Players See Through Walls

✖

If you have been playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War recently and have found yourself getting killed in some rather unusual ways, there might be a good explanation. Apparently, one of the game’s many attachments is now allowing players to essentially see through walls, getting a major leg up on the competition.

Spotted by u/AvHsA over on Reddit, when equipping the Tiger Team Spotlight Body attachment to a weapon, you can then see the names of enemy players appear while aiming. The attachment doesn’t reveal the exact outline of opposing players, but if you can see their in-game name, well, that’s good enough to get the drop on them. It’s obviously a major issue and is something Treyarch should probably look to fix sooner rather than later.

It’s worth noting that as of this writing, it’s unclear how consistent this bug is in the entirety of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This trick was discovered on one of the game’s newer maps, Express, but it’s unclear if it is a problem across all locations. Furthermore, it’s not really known if this same bug is present with the Tiger Team Spotlight attachment when equipped with all weapons or if it only causes this problem with select guns.

As of this writing, Treyarch hasn’t said anything about the bug and might not even be aware of its existence. It also doesn’t seem to be something that many Black Ops Cold War players have even noticed until recently. That said, the longer that it is present in the game, the more players will start to know about it and likely take advantage of it. As such, Treyarch really needs to catch wind of this quickly or risk ruining the meta of Black Ops Cold War for the foreseeable future.

If we do hear anything new about the studio’s plans to alter this bug, we’ll be sure to let you know in the future. Until then, you can play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In addition, you can keep following along with our coverage on the title right here.

