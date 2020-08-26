Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals Pre-Order Bonuses and Special Editions

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s special editions and pre-order bonuses have gone live on the various platforms’ marketplaces to coincide with the official reveal in Call of Duty: Warzone. Like past Call of Duty games, we’ll see special editions of Black Ops Cold War released with some incentives for those who pre-order the game. Some of those bonuses include access to the beta before the game releases and access to a special Woods Operator Pack in both Modern Warfare and Warzone as well as a Season 1 pass bundled into the game’s premium version.

Though players had to participate in a Warzone playlist to see the reveal themselves, the store pages that went up for the game right alongside the time the big reveal was supposed to happen showed the prices and contents of the game’s different editions. Your choices are either the Standard Edition at $59.99 or the Ultimate Edition at $89.99. There’s also a $69.99 bundle available for consoles that offers a next-gen upgrade when the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are released.

A breakdown of everything included in the two versions of the game as well as the next-gen bundle can be found below.

𝚆𝚎𝚕𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚋𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚔. 𝙿𝚛𝚎𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝙲𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚘𝚏 𝙳𝚞𝚝𝚢®: #𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔𝙾𝚙𝚜𝙲𝚘𝚕𝚍𝚆𝚊𝚛. 𝙰𝚛𝚛𝚒𝚟𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙽𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚖𝚋𝚎𝚛 𝟷𝟹. pic.twitter.com/kM5r8tAkXI — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 26, 2020

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Early access to open beta (pre-orders only)

Woods Operator Pack in Modern Warfare and Warzone (pre-orders only)

Confrontation Weapons Pack

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Early access to open beta (pre-orders only)

Woods Operator Pack in Modern Warfare and Warzone (pre-orders only)

Confrontation Weapons Pack

Land, Sea and Air Pack

Season 1 Battle Pass Bundle

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Cross-Gen Bundle

Cross Gen Bundle of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game

Early access to open beta (pre-orders only)

Woods Operator Pack in Modern Warfare and Warzone (pre-orders only)

Confrontation Weapons Pack

Additional details on the stores’ pages confirmed the different parts of the game that’ll be available in Black Ops Cold War. We’ll see a campaign mode again along with the usual multiplayer mode. Given that this is a Treyarch-developed title, the ever popular Zombies mode will make a return as well.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on November 13th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.