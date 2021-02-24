Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Two Brings Back Fan-Favorite Mode

✖

After much anticipation, the patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season Two are finally here to detail everything that’s changing at the start of the next season. All that content will kick off on February 25th after the Season Two update releases with a couple of new weapons, maps, and more coming this week. Among all those changes, one of the biggest announcements was that the fan-favorite party mode called “Gun Game” is finally returning to Black Ops Cold War.

Gun Game should be no strange mode to anyone who’s been around a couple of Call of Duty games over the years. Unlike the other modes where players complete objectives using loadouts of their choosing, Gun Game tasks players with mastering a diverse selection of weapons if they want to win.

Season Two launches in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone at 9PM PT tonight! Check out the full patch notes and get all the intel on what’s coming: https://t.co/qKYiA4JSOT (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/R13NyICtX0 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 24, 2021

Historically, the first and the final kills players need to get in Gun Game have been some of the hardest to achieve. It sounds like that’ll be the same in the Black Ops Cold War variant of the mode with Treyarch Studios saying in the Season Two patch notes that players will go “from pistol to knife,” so it sounds like the final weapon will indeed be a combat knife that requires players to get an up-close kill.

We’ll have to wait until Gun Game drops to see what the set rotation of weapons is, but we know from the patch notes that it’ll consist of 20 different weapons and that the rule of melee kills setting players back a level still applies.

“Progress through a set of 20 weapons from pistol to Knife, advancing to a new weapon with each elimination,” Treyarch said about Black Ops Cold War’s version of Gun Game. “Melee kills set the target back a level in their weapon progression. First player to kill an enemy with each weapon wins the match.”

While some parts of Season Two won’t be accessible right away either because they’re being saved for later in the season or players have to work through the battle pass tiers first to unlock them, Gun Game will be available right from the start of Season Two. It’ll join some other adjusted game modes like a refreshed Gunfight Blueprints experience when Season Two releases.