Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Just Banned 60,000 Players

✖

In a move to curtail cheating, Activision has announced that 60,000 accounts have been banned in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. According to the company, this brings the grand total up to 300,000 accounts that have been permanently banned since Warzone's launch for confirmed use of cheating software. The publisher will also make a number of changes to detect this type of software, and for other players to report those they suspect of cheating. There are also further measures that Activision will be implementing in the coming months to eliminate both cheaters and those that are providing these cheats.

The Tweet announcing the bans can be found embedded below.

We have zero tolerance for cheaters across Call of Duty and Warzone. 60,000+ accounts have been banned today. Follow @RavenSoftware for more #Warzone updates. Details here: https://t.co/d6De7tY3AB pic.twitter.com/fOGTJ43b8U — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 2, 2021

In a blog post discussing these moves, Activision also pledged to release more frequent updates in the future, which will come at least monthly. The publisher plans on instituting a number of measures to help curtail future cheaters, including security updates, enhanced anti-cheat software, and more. Bans will be coming more swiftly, as well, with a zero tolerance policy for cheaters.

It remains to be seen what impact these moves will have on the game as a whole, but it's clear that Activision is making an attempt to tackle the issue! After all, cheaters make it much more difficult for players to enjoy Call of Duty as intended, and that could lead to some players abandoning the game, as a result. In the replies to Activision's Tweet, many fans expressed their skepticism that these changes would make a difference; 60,000 bans is certainly a nice start, but the future measures will be much more important. Activision and its development teams will have their work cut out for them, but the effort will be worth it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you encountered cheaters in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? What do you think of Activision's plans to curtail cheating? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!