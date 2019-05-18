Call of Duty: Mobile Details Reveal Game Modes, Scorestreaks, and More

Call of Duty: Mobile is still in the pre-registration stage, so it’s not ready to be played by everyone yet. Ahead of its eventual release, Activision has revealed a bunch of new details about the mobile game including everything from the characters that players will be able to select to the scorestreaks they’ll use when they’re on a roll. Activision is also working towards releasing a beat version in certain regions, so it won’t be long before players can experience these features firsthand.

Activision first revealed Call of Duty: Mobile months ago and said it’d be coming to iOS and Android devices starting first with a beta. Until that beta comes, you can read up on all of the most notable aspects of Call of Duty: Mobile as you start picking out who you’ll play as and what types of matches you’ll be competing in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Maps

Several Call of Duty: Mobile maps have already been revealed before including Nuketown and Hijacked, both of which are small-scale maps from previous Call of Duty games that seem like they’d mesh well with a mobile format. For those who haven’t been keeping up with the reveals, Activision shared more info on five of the seven maps that have been revealed so far.

Crossfire: “Small desert town. Intense interior fighting and strong firefights.” Bring your sniper rifle in this compact street fight; the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map is revisited, with cramped and confined structures (where shotguns are a good choice) are flanked by two taller buildings at each end of this Z-shaped thoroughfare.

Standoff: “Border town between China and Kyrgyzstan. Classic engagements and desintations to fight over.” Also known to Black Ops III fans as Outlaw, this map which originally debuted in Black Ops II offers a variety of tight hiding spots, upper structures that favor the long-range weapon wrangler, and a main compound with a walled perimeter to infiltrate in a variety of gameplay styles.

Crash: “Downed Sea Knight in a desert town. Fantastic team games.” A classic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map, this well-loved map features blind corners, a crashed chopper, rusty barrels, narrow streets overlooked by shelled-out buildings as well as rooftop sniping positions. Expect quick and deadly action during Multiplayer matches here.

Killhouse: “Speedball style warehouse interior. Great for small teams.” If you’re wanting an almost symmetrical map with a central lookout tower, and have a penchant for rapid takedowns where shotguns can take precedence, practice on Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare’s This warehouse offers multiple wooden and concrete hiding spots, and almost constant action.

Firing Range: “Military practice facility. Hectic Domination games.” Journey to Cuba in this reworking of an original Black Ops map, seen most recently in Black Ops 4. Corrugated and wooden sheds, long, ruined structures, a muddy courtyard and rusting equipment, abandoned in the hot sun, make this a classic and chaotic map.

Game Modes

Call of Duty games are defined by their game modes, so of course the mobile version has to have some of the core match types found in every installation. There are some such as Search and Destroy that haven’t been revealed yet, but the first ones that we know of can be seen below. The first of these will support eight players while the other four will support 10.

Free-For-All: The classic every-player-for-themselves deathmatch.

Frontline: After spawning at a team base, defeat players on the opposing team.

Team Deathmatch: The classic defeat-players-on-the-opposing-team mode.

Hardpoint: Capture and hold the hardpoint to earn points.

Domination: Capture and hold the designated positions to gain points.

Scorestreaks

Scorestreaks are also a big part of Call of Duty games, and they’ll be returning in Call of Duty: Mobile. It’s worth noting that these are again scorestreaks and not killstreaks, so players who want their best gear will actually have to play the objectives to get them. Some of thee scorestreaks revealed so far can be found below.

Recon Car

UAV

Hunter Killer Drone

Air Supply Drop

Counter UAV

Missile Strike

Drone

Sentry Gun

SAM Turret

Stealth Chopper

VTOL

“Simple Mode” and “Advanced Mode”

Because this version of Call of Duty is a mobile game, it’s got some different settings to accommodate players’ preferences. The two different modes available are called “Simple Mode” and “Advanced Mode.”

“Simple Mode allows automatic fire when your crosshair focuses on an enemy (which sounds helpful, but eats up ammunition), with the option to limit the range of auto-firing from the hip,” Activision said about the first option.

The second, Advanced Mode, will feel more comfortable to those who’ve been playing Call of Duty for a while.

“Advanced Mode introduces more subtleties to your game; with manual firing, HUD customizations, and the ability to choose how you’re holding each weapon type,” Activision said. “For example, you can default your Shotguns to Hip firing, and your Assault Rifles to ADS (Aim Down Sight).”

Other menu settings and details were revealed as well, all of those found here through Activision’s blog.