Call of Duty: Mobile Reportedly Adding Modern Warfare's Most Popular Map

Call of Duty: Mobile continues to be one of the most popular games on mobile devices over a year after originally releasing. While hundreds of millions of players have already downloaded the game, a new injection of fans might be jumping into the shooter soon enough if a recent report proves to be accurate.

According to a new leak that has come about, one of the most popular maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare looks poised to soon be coming to Call of Duty: Mobile. The map specifically is that of Shoot House, which first released in Modern Warfare back in 2019. Shoot House is a smaller map in scale compared to many others that have been seen in Call of Duty titles over the years, but that’s what makes it so popular. Matches in this arena are often quick, frantic, and a whole lot of fun.

As for how Shoot House leaked in the first place, the map has appeared on the Chinese server for Call of Duty: Mobile and is soon set to go into a beta testing phase. After this trial phase ends, it stands to reason that it will roll out in the main iteration of the game not much later. The only problem right now is that we don’t know when this all might come to fruition. Betas typically don’t last too long, however, so it hopefully shouldn’t be long until we can all play in Shoot House for ourselves.

If you still haven't played Call of Duty: Mobile for yourself, you can download the handheld shooter right now on both iOS and Android devices. Best of all, the game is entirely free-to-play which means you don't have to throw any money into it unless you decide to do so.

So does this news move the needle for you? Are you looking to jump back in and play Call of Duty: Mobile more once Shoot House arrives? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Charlie Intel]