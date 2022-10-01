Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Dev Reveals Angry Fan Voicemails From 2009

Former Infinity Ward community manager Robert Bowling has revealed some hilarious angry voicemails sent in by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players after it released in 2009. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the quintessential Xbox 360 game when it released. While it hardly invented it, it was the champion of toxic lobbies and has created some memorable moments due to how social (for lack of a better word) that game was. It was a game that had people screaming into their mics because they were annoyed with other players and the game itself. Although it was a massive hit, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was a pretty unbalanced game thanks to things like One Man Army, Commando Pro, Last Stand, and so, so much more. It was a wild experience, part of why it is remembered so fondly is because of how out of control everything was.

Now, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) releasing in just a month, former Infinity Ward community manager Robert Bowling is revisiting the original MW2. Bowling set up a voicemail box for fans to submit feedback about the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 around the time the game was released and as you might expect from Call of Duty players, they had some choice words. Bowling went through some of the voicemails on Twitch and hilarity ensued. You can listen to a few of them below or visit his Twitch channel fourzerotwo for the full VOD. Be advised, these clips get fairly loud, so you may want to turn your volume down a bit.

I'm sorry it took me 13 years to hear this masterpiece. #MW2voicemails pic.twitter.com/ABQFtKWjWx — Robert Bowling (@fourzerotwo) October 1, 2022

There's already a lot of fury about the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II following the beta. Some common complaints center around things like footsteps being too loud, red dots being removed from minimaps, and more. Of course, social media is a lot more prevalent than it was in 2009, so it's likely Infinity Ward will be hearing just as much, if not more "feedback" from players in the coming months.

