Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Two Classic Multiplayer Modes May Return

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be bringing back some classic multiplayer modes if a leak is to be believed. Call of Duty is known for its incredibly replayable and engaging multiplayer mode. It is the foundation of every Call of Duty game, even though it typically comes with a campaign, zombies or some other co-op, and now a battle royale counterpart. There's a lot of value bundled into Call of Duty, but multiplayer is the bedrock of this series and likely always will be. With that said, it's essential for the gameplay to be top notch and to have modes that can appropriately support it.

Over the years, there have been staples like Team Deathmatch and Domination, but there's also been a few wildcards that fans enjoyed that didn't get cemented into the yearly playlist rotation. One such mode was Cranked, a Call of Duty: Ghosts mode where players would become much faster after killing a player and get a 30 second timer. If the player managed to kill more people in that 30 seconds, the timer would reset, but if they didn't they'd explode once it expired. The mode has returned in a few games, but a new leak from Twitter user BKTOOR_ (via Insider Gaming) has fans thinking Cranked will return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 alongside Plunder, a Call of Duty: Warzone mode. Plunder was a giant fight against over a hundred players to earn the most money by killing players, looting, and so on. It wasn't as popular as the other Warzone modes, but it had a fan base. As of right now, fans are just basing this off of some leaked icons, but they could be for completely different modes.

Only time will tell what these modes are. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's second season begins in February, so it's possible these modes will be added then. The most recent playlist update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 added a mode called Bounty which marks the best player on the team for death. If they're killed, the other team gets extra points.

