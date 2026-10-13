Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Is Continuing the Series’ Worst Modern Trend on PS5

Call of Duty is once again landing on PS5 (along with Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC) quite soon with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and once again players on Sony’s console will have to deal with an exclusive annoyance. While not an issue on other systems, PS5 players have had to deal with Call of Duty’s all-in-one launcher and its inability to grant new entries their own Platinum trophies. And Modern Warfare 4 is seemingly continuing this unfortunate trend.

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PlayStation Game Size, who has some sort of access to PlayStation’s backend systems, posted this unsurprising revelation on social media. They noted how Modern Warfare 4‘s campaign will have 18 trophies total trophies (eight Gold, 10 Silver), but not a Platinum.

Trophies weren’t live yet for multiplayer or DMZ. It’s unclear if there will even be trophies for these multiplayer modes, as Infinity Ward-led entries don’t often have many or any competitive multiplayer trophies. Although, Modern Warfare 4‘s campaign is launching on October 16th for those who have pre-ordered the game, which is one week before the full game launches with all of its modes, so it’s possible — though very unlikely — multiplayer trophies will pop up later.

Call of Duty Games on PS5 Don’t Always Have Platinum Trophies

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 4



18 Campaign Trophies, 8 Gold and 10 Silver



No Trophies for MP/DMZ yet, and No Platinum as expected https://t.co/WlXAL8pNsL pic.twitter.com/qsfKiS5QqI — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) October 13, 2026

This has been a longstanding issue for — and, again, only for — Call of Duty players on PS5. Modern Warfare 2 was the last Call of Duty game on PS5 to launch with a Platinum. Every entry after that has counted as DLC for Modern Warfare 2, which has since been redubbed Call of Duty HQ. This has meant Call of Duty HQ now has a staggering 158 trophies (and will have 176 quite soon), and unlocking its Platinum is only contingent on unlocking the trophies for Modern Warfare 2.

PC and Xbox players have not had to deal with this (although, it remains to be seen how Xbox’s new Platinum-like Mythic achievement will factor into Modern Warfare 4), while the PS4 versions of all of these recent Call of Duty games have had their own Platinum trophies. The difference here is Modern Warfare 4 is the first Call of Duty to skip PS4, meaning there will be no way to immediately earn a Platinum trophy in 2026’s Call of Duty. Previously, PS5 owners who have wanted Platinum trophies at launch had to play the PS4 versions on PS5.

“At launch” is also key here since Activision eventually capitulated in a small way. Starting in summer 2025, the publisher began excising certain Call of Duty games from the all-in-one launcher. This meant Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 became standalone games on PS5, unshackled by the launcher and its trophy-related woes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 followed this trend the following year. This move also had the byproduct of giving PS4 players yet another separate trophy list with a Platinum trophy. Given this decision, it also stands to reason Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Modern Warfare 4 will also get their own Platinums on PS5 in summer 2027 and summer 2028, respectively.

This hasn’t been exclusively a hassle for Call of Duty players, either. Multi-game collections on PS5 often get just one Platinum trophy, while their PS4 versions get a Platinum for each game. Said examples include Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, RetroRealms, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. And even though it keeps happening, trophy hunters still broadly don’t like this practice.

Are you disappointed that you won’t be able to get a Platinum trophy in 2026’s Call of Duty? Or are you not a trophy hunter? Tell us in the comments.