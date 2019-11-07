Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass and Season 1 Release Window Revealed

Today, during a new earnings call, Activision and Infinity Ward revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season and first Battle Pass will release in a couple of months. More specifically, the pair have revealed that the first season and first Battle Pass will drop sometime in December. When exactly in December wasn’t divulged, but you’d assume it will be earlier in the month rather than later in it when everyone is busy with Christmas and such. Interestingly, Activision seemed to suggest this was a bit behind the previously planned schedule, suggesting Infinity Ward is still quite busy working on it or busy working on balancing and updating the game since its rocky launch last month.

As you may know, Activision and Infinity Ward announced the game would have the series’ first Battle Pass last month, noting it will come in two versions: premium and free. Further, both will come packing only cosmetic items. In other words, no pay-to-win shenanigans. This will also be accompanied by an in-game store with cosmetic-only items as well.

According to Infinity Ward last month, there will be multiple battle passes to coincide with the game’s different seasons. These battle passes will not only dish out cosmetic items, but COD Points. Further, Infinity Ward made it clear that players will be able to see what it’s in the Battle Pass before buying it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with. Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.”