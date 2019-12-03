Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Trailer Shows Off Season 1 Battle Pass

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trailer was released on Tuesday to show off the game’s first battle pass that’s now live in the game. It contains 100 tiers of content for players to work through to unlock new gear like cosmetics and weapons, some of those ranks free to everyone while the majority are locked behind the premium version of the pass. The two new weapons are part of the free lineup though, so players who don’t want to pay won’t have to worry about premium pass owners having two more guns than they do.

The trailer for the game’s first battle pass can be seen below with a rapid-fire display of content that’s included in the Season 1 pass. Some of the content from the free pass included the RAM-7 and the HOLGER-26, both of which were weapons that were previewed in the first peek at Season 1’s content. It looks as though these will be the only two weapons in the battle pass, though other rewards like cosmetics, Blueprints, and Double Weapon XP Tokens will be available as players progress. COD Points will also be available through the free pass which follows the trend of giving players the premium currency that they can then use to buy the next premium version of the pass when it releases.

For those who already know that they’ll be buying the paid version of the Battle Pass, you can expect to spend 1,000 COD Points to gain access to the rest of the ranks. There are 100 tiers to the pass in total, and 23 of those are free. The rest are unlocked when you pay the COD Points fee and include Legendary Blueprints, Operator skins, more COD Points, and exclusive challenges. Players will also get Mara, the Operator pictured below who was the focus of the Season 1 preview. Those who watch the full trailer will also catch glimpses of the watches players can wear while they’re in battle, so if you’ve been waiting to expand your watch collection, the battle pass is the way to do it.

Our most ambitious season of content ever. The first season of #ModernWarfare is nearly here. pic.twitter.com/aKp4rkSUZv — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 26, 2019

No end date for the first season’s battle pass was announced in the trailer, though players will want to start working on it as soon as possible to make sure they get everything they want by the time it’s finished. The battle pass should be live now once players have finished downloading the latest update.