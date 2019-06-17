Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Has Branching Dialogue Depending on Your Actions

The big pitch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — this year’s Call of Duty coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in October as a soft reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare — is that it’s a gritty, sometimes dark realization of what modern warfare actually is. And more importantly, it holds no punches. That said, we know the game will actually fail players for repeatedly crossing the line by killing innocent civilians over and over again, but even the characters themselves have branching dialogue that is dependent on the actions you take during the campaign.

“The story itself is linear, but in the context of the mission, if you go up to the line but you don’t cross it, what you will end up with is characters saying things like, ‘Dude, what did you just do? God damn it. I hope nobody hears about this.,’” said campaign gameplay director Jacob Minkoff while speaking to Kotaku.

Minkoff continued:

“If you are taking an action that is over the line but understandable, your dialogue with your allies will branch. In some cases, their performances will branch, and they will call you out on it, and there will be other animated captured performances.”

As you can see, it’s not the most robust system ever, but it’s good to see that in pursuit of its depiction of modern warfare, developer Infinity Ward is making the game feel alive and realistic in other ways, in this case, by fleshing out the characters and adding weight to what you do beyond just a fail state.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox one, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

